WEDNESDAY
Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Online Membership Benefits Seminar — 8-9:30 a.m. Registration: scwcc.com.
Latino Community Luncheon — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Bella Vista Event Center, 2886 S. Circle Drive, $25. Registration: cshispanicchamber.com.
THURSDAY
2023 State of the City — 7:30-9 a.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $85-$100. Registration: tinyurl.com/vuxvjae4.
Chambers of El Paso County Business After Hours — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10-$25. Registration: trilakeschamber.com/community-calendar.html.
COMING UP
Through Friday: Colorado Springs Silver Awards Nominations — To recognize those who have made outstanding contributions to advertising. Nomination form at aafcos.com/about-silver-medal-award,
Through Oct. 18: Colorado Springs Icon Awards Nominations — To celebration outstanding communications and creative professionals. Nomination form at aafcos.com/icon-nominations.
Sept. 19: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Business Luncheon — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Garden of the Gods Resort & Club, Three Graces Ballroom in the Strata Wellness Building, 3314 Mesa Road, $38-$50. Registration: scwcc.com.
Sept. 19: Tri-Lakes Chamber Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Searle Ranch, 18911 Cherry Springs Ranch Drive, Monument. Free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
Sept. 20: Google Analytics — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber, 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
Sept. 21: Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
Sept. 22: Downtown Partnership Breakfast — Check-in and networking at 7:15 a.m., program 8-9 a.m., Ed Robson Arena at Colorado College, 849 N. Tejon St., $45-$50. Registration: downtowncs.com/breakfast.
Sept. 28: Tri-Lakes Chamber Quarterly Member Luncheon — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Ascent Church, 1750 Deer Creek Road, Monument, $23-$28. Tickets: trilakeschamber.com.
Sept. 30: Latina Voices Program — A showcase for local Latinas who have achieved success in their various career fields, 10:30 a.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. Registration: friendsofppld.org.
Oct. 6: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce First Friday — 7:30-9 a.m., Space Foundation, Area 51, 4425 Arrowswest Drive, $10-$20 in advance, $25 at door. Registration: scwcc.com.
Oct. 7: Chamber of Commerce and EDC Annual Gala — 6-10 p.m., US Olympic & Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St., $225-$325. Reservations: coloradospringschamberedc.com.
Nov. 3: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce First Friday — 7:30-9 a.m., Space Foundation, Area 51, 4425 Arrowswest Drive, $10-$20 in advance, $25 at door. Registration: scwcc.com.
Dec. 1: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce First Friday — 7:30-9 a.m., Space Foundation, Area 51, 4425 Arrowswest Drive, $10-$20 in advance, $25 at door. Registration: scwcc.com.
ONGOING
Virtual Apple Club Meeting — With Q&A and presentations, 6-8 p.m. second Mondays; smmug.org. Email for virtual meeting credentials: [email protected].
Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 5:55-7:15 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; 720-989-8944, [email protected].
Resume Clinic — 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.
Customer Service Certification Training — 2-4 p.m. First Tuesdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.
Interview Skills — 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.
