SUNDAY
New Life Toastmasters — 2:30-3:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 14, community room, 1875 N. Dublin Blvd.; newlife.toastmastersclubs.org.
S-Peak Leaders Advanced Toastmasters — 6:30-8:15 p.m., Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive; Deb Horowitz, 466-3652.
MONDAY
Go and Grow Networking — Noon-1 p.m., 410 Tia Juana St.; Jenn Wright, 499-9012.
Colorado Springs Toastmasters Club 555 — 6 p.m., City Hall, 212 E. Kiowa St.; 555.toastmastersclubs.org.
TUESDAY
Tenacious Toastmasters — 7:15-8:15 a.m., City Hall, Academy Room, 107 N. Nevada Ave.; Bob, 440-8853.
Tri-Lakes Business Accelerators — 7:45 a.m., Serranos Coffee, 625 W. Colorado 105, Monument; tinyurl.com/y6wjy9wg.
Power Hour Networking — 8-9 a.m., Shots Coffee, 162 Tracker Drive, Suite 100; danpiggot@gmail.com.
Quail Lake Toastmasters — Noon-12:50 p.m., Microchip, 1150 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; Holly, members- 813975@toastmastersclubs.org.
Cyber Awareness and Implementation Series — Eight-week course, beginning 6-8:30 p.m., Pikes Peak SBDC, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 101, $695. Registration: tinyurl.com/y3l46qqf.
TopClass Toastmasters — 6:30-7:45 p.m., College America, 2020 N. Academy Blvd.; Deb Horowitz, 466-3652.
WEDNESDAY
Pikes Peak Toastmasters — 6:44 a.m., National Swimming Pool Association, 4775 Granby Circle; 3044.toastmastersclubs.org.
Pikes Peak Professionals BNI — 7:45-9:30 a.m., Comfort Suites, 1055 Kelly Johnson Blvd.; Jason, 649-6825.
BNI Tri-Lakes — 8-9:30 a.m., call for location; Michelle, 484-0384.
Pep-Net Tri-Lakes — 8-9:30 a.m., call for location; John, 357-6601.
1 Million Cups — 9 a.m., go online for location: 1millioncups.com/ coloradosprings.
Effective Market Research for Small Businesses — 9 a.m.-noon, Pikes Peak SBDC, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 101, $30. Registration: tinyurl.com/yyfka8sj.
North Colorado Springs Rotary Club — Noon, Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St.; 522-2507.
Currently Speaking Toastmasters — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 14, 1875 Dublin Blvd., free; tinyurl.com/qx3om8n.
Business Exchange Meeting — Learn about low-cost group advertising, 8-9 p.m., Falcon Police Building, 7850 Goddard St.; Lisa, 522-1179.
THURSDAY
Starz Group Networking — Businesses helping businesses, 8-9:30 a.m., The Citadel mall, 750 Citadel Drive East, Suite 1112; 229-6105.
Developing and Optimizing Your Business’ Website — 9-10:30 a.m., Pikes Peak SBDC, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 101, $20. Registration: tinyurl.com/y55vgqjv.
Building a Business to Sell Webinar — Noon-1 p.m., $25. Registration: tinyurl.com/yxd6saby.
Broadmoor Rotary Club Luncheon — Noon, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; Mark Potter, 331-4824.
Toastmasters — Noon-1 p.m., Fire Station 19, 2490 Research Parkway; faccmasters.toastmastersclubs.org, Jim Wood 685-5781.
Kiwanis Club of Pikes Peak — Noon-1 p.m., Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St., free for prospective new members; Alan Agee, 337-0711.
Charter Communication Hiring Event — 1-4 p.m., Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y92p9ur5.
Better Business Bureau’s A Night of Excellence — 5:30-9 p.m., Colorado Springs Marriott, 5580 Tech Center Drive, $150. Registration: bbb.org/article/events/20616-a-night-of-excellence.
LegalShield and IDShield Business Overview — 7-8 p.m., Circle U Center-LegalShield Success Center, 1120 N. Circle Drive, Suite 10, free; 243-3174.
FRIDAY
Cybersecurity Summit for Small Business — 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., DoubleTree Hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $25. Registration: tinyurl.com/yx9sbyc8.
C21 Toastmasters — 1-2 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; Deb Horowitz; 466-3652.
Capital Accumulation Club — For local investors interested in cryptocurrency, 8:30-9:30 p.m., Cafe 225, 225 N. Weber St.; Bill, 426-0081.
Rotary Club of Colorado Springs — Noon-1:30 p.m., The Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave.; administration.manager@coloradospringsrotary.org.
SATURDAY
Challenges for Women and Their Retirement Savings — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave., free. Registration: montwealth.com/events.htm.
Underearners Anonymous — 11 a.m.-noon, Movement Arts Community Studio, 525 E. Fountain Blvd., Suite 150; 660-8852.
COMING UP
Oct. 29: State of the Outdoors — Hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $40 in advance, $45 at door; tinyurl.com/y5s4vbj3.
Oct. 30: My Unfinished Business — End of Life Financial Planning — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $10-$25. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Nov. 8: Women in Networking — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Shining Mountain Golf Course, 100 Shining Mountain Lane, Woodland Park, $18 for lunch. Reservations required by Nov. 1: Lindsey Mannix, 480-8638, wpwin@yahoo.com.
Nov. 9: Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC Annual Gala — 6-10 p.m., The Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $75. Registration required by Nov. 1: tinyurl.com/y2hmtalx.
Nov. 12: How to Develop a Successful Business Plan” — 9-11 a.m., Sand Creek Library Branch, 1821 S. Academy Blvd., free; colorado springs.score.org.
Dec. 10: How to Develop a Successful Business Plan” — 9-11 a.m., Sand Creek Library Branch, 1821 S. Academy Blvd., free; colorado springs.score.org.
Dec. 12: Social Security 101 Webinar — 4 p.m. Registration: 471-2096, ppacg.org/events.
Jan. 25: Retirement Income Planning — Noon-1 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free. Registration: montwealth.com/events.htm.