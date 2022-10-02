THURSDAY, OCT. 20 AND NOV. 3
Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — 7:30-9 a.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument, free for first time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
FRIDAY
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber First Friday — 7:30-9 a.m., Space Foundation, Area 51, 4425 Arrowswest Drive, $10-$20. Registration: tinyurl.com/muvfaraa.
COMING UP
Oct. 18: FMLA New Laws — Need to Knows — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
Oct. 18: Tri-Lakes Chamber Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Force Broadband, 1945 Deer Creek Road, Unit 108, Monument, free for first time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
Oct. 20: Community and Business Expo — 4-7 p.m., Tri-Lakes YMCA, 17250 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument; trilakeschamber.com.
Oct. 29: Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC Annual Gala — 6-10 p.m., The Broadmoor, International Center, 1 Lake Ave., $220-$320. Reservations: tinyurl.com/83vwdwuz.
Nov. 10: State of the Region — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $70-$90. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p9c5kp7.
Dec. 5: Legislative Roundtable — 4-6 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $50-$80. Registration: tinyurl.com/mwnrnhsz.
ONGOING
Virtual Apple Club Meeting — With Q&A and presentations, 6-8 p.m. second Mondays; smmug.org. Email for virtual meeting credentials: jeffj@smmug.org.
Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 5:55-7:15 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; 720-989-8944, southad4@d6leaders.org.