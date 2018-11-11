TUESDAY
Tenacious Toastmasters — 7:15-8:15 a.m., City Hall, Academy Room, 107 N. Nevada Ave.; Bob, 440-8853.
Tri-Lakes Business Accelerators — 7:45 a.m., Fairfield Inn, 15275 Struthers Road; tinyurl.com/y6wjy9wg.
Power Hour Networking — 8-9 a.m., Shots Coffee, 162 Tracker Drive, Suite 100; danpiggot@gmail.com.
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Third Tuesday Luncheon — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., call or go online for location and cost. Registration: 442-2007, scwcc.com.
Quail Lake Toastmasters — Noon-12:50 p.m., Microchip, 1150 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; Holly, members-813975@toastmasters clubs.org.
QuickBooks Online Version: Introduction Part I — 1-5 p.m., Colorado Technical University, 4435 N. Chestnut St., $75. Registration: tinyurl.com/y7hdoq22.
TopClass Toastmasters — 6:30-7:45 p.m., College America, 2020 N. Academy Blvd.; Deb Horowitz, 466-3652.
Wisdom and Wealth Mastermind Group — 7-9 p.m., 755 Colorado 105, Suite C, Palmer Lake; Monument Library, 488-0621.
WEDNESDAY
Pikes Peak Toastmasters — 6:44 a.m., National Swimming Pool Association, 4775 Granby Circle; 3044.toastmastersclubs.org.
CS Business Builders — A Mastermind Group, 7-8:30 a.m., cost involved. Call for location: Tara, 330-1268.
Austin Bluffs Sertoma — 7:20 a.m., Valley Hi Country Club, 610 S. Chelton Road; sertomaincolorado.org.
Networking in Christ Chapter 102 — 7:30-9 a.m., IHOP, 8065 Colorado 83; Wayne Pinegar, 460-4649; wayne@nextagepikespeak.com.
Pikes Peak Professionals BNI — 7:45-9:30 a.m., Comfort Suites, 1055 Kelly Johnson Blvd.; Jason, 649-6825.
BNI Tri-Lakes — 8-9:30 a.m., call for location; Michelle, 484-0384.
Pep-Net Tri-Lakes — 8-9:30 a.m., call for location; John, 357-6601.
1 Million Cups — 9 a.m., go online for location: 1millioncups.com/ coloradosprings.
Charter Communications Hiring Event — 9 a.m.-noon, Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y92p9ur5.
Cheyenne Mountain Newcomers Club — 9:30 a.m.-noon, Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave., $30 annual membership, two meetings free for prospective members; Anita, 740-632-9590, toadee26@gmail.com.
Apprenticeship Job Fair — For active duty, guard and reserve members, veterans and spouses, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., for general public, noon-3 p.m., Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: ppwfc.org/apprenticeship-job-fair.
Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Member Luncheon — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Air Force Academy Cadet Field House, $17, $22 for nonmembers. Registration: tinyurl.com/ybvoxrbj.
North Colorado Springs Rotary Club — Noon, Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St.; 522-2507.
Building a Business to Sell Online Class — Noon-1 p.m. free. Registration: tinyurl.com/yc92c8wg.
Tek Experts Hiring Event — 1-4 p.m., Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y7rwyadh.
Currently Speaking Toastmasters — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 14, 1875 Dublin Blvd., free; tinyurl.com/qx3om8n.
Business Exchange Meeting — Learn about low-cost group advertising, 8-9 p.m., Falcon Police Building, 7850 Goddard St.; Lisa, 522-1179.
THURSDAY
Networking in Christ Chapter 101 — 7-8:30 a.m., Kairos Coffee and Tea, inside YWAM, 505 Popes Bluff Trail; 494-3023, jerry_king@us.aflac.com.
Up Your Leads Networking Group — 8-9:30 a.m., Circle U Center-LegalShield Success Center, 1120 N. Circle Drive, Suite 10, visit two times free, $120 per year; tinyurl.com/yd9339hd.
Business Plan in a Day — 9 a.m.-noon, Pikes Peak SBDC, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 101, $20. Registration: tinyurl.com/y8snw6ce.
Broadmoor Rotary Club Luncheon — Noon, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; Mark Potter, 331-4824.
Toastmasters — Noon-1 p.m., Fire Station 19, 2490 Research Parkway; faccmasters.toastmastersclubs.org, Jim Wood 685-5781.
Kiwanis Club of Pikes Peak — Noon-1 p.m., Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St., free for prospective new members; Alan Agee, 337-0711.
PeopleReady Hiring Event — 1-4 p.m., Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/ya87h6jg.
Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Ament, 219 W. Colorado Ave., Suite 200, $15-$25. Registration: tinyurl.com/yd8bq8wp.
LegalShield and IDShield Business Overview — 7-8 p.m., Circle U Center-LegalShield Success Center, 1120 N. Circle Drive, Suite 10, free; 243-3174.
FRIDAY
Networking in Christ Chapter 103 — 7:30-8:45 a.m., Open Door Café, Rocky Mountain Calvary Church, 4285 N. Academy Blvd.; Tim Rohlfing, 599-7431, timothy.b.rohlfing@ampf.com.
Starz Group Networking — Businesses helping businesses, 8-9:30 a.m., Maria’s Taco Shop, 2812 E. Pikes Peak Ave., free, cost for breakfast; 229-6105.
C21 Toastmasters — 1-2 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; Deb Horowitz; 466-3652.
Capital Accumulation Club — For local investors interested in Crypto Currency, 8:30-9:30 p.m., Cafe 225, 225 N. Weber St.; Bill, 426-0081.
Rotary Club of Colorado Springs — Noon-1:30 p.m., The Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave.; administration.manager@coloradospringsrotary.org.
SATURDAY
Underearners Anonymous — 11 a.m.-noon, Movement Arts Community Studio, 525 E. Fountain Blvd., Suite 150; 660-8852.
COMING UP
Nov. 29: Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber Sunset Meet and Greet — 7-9 p.m., Luisa Graff Jewelers, 5901 N. Nevada Ave., $5-$15. Registration: tinyurl.com/yau4o7oo.
Dec. 11: Picking the Right People to Manage Your Financial and Medical Decision When You No Longer Can — 10 a.m.-noon, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.