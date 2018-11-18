SUNDAY
New Life Toastmasters — 2:30-3:30 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; Anthony, arminc32@gmail.com.
S-Peak Leaders Advanced Toastmasters — 6:30-8:15 p.m., Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive; Deb Horowitz, 466-3652.
MONDAY
Go and Grow Networking — Noon-1 p.m., 410 Tia Juana St.; Jenn Wright, 499-9012.
Rotary Club of East Colorado Springs — 12:15-1:30 p.m., Patty Jewett Golf Course Clubhouse, 900 E. Espanola St., free; eastcolo springsrotary.org.
Colorado Springs Toastmasters Club 555 — 6 p.m., City Hall, 212 E. Kiowa St.; 555.toastmastersclubs.org.
TUESDAY
Tenacious Toastmasters — 7:15-8:15 a.m., City Hall, Academy Room, 107 N. Nevada Ave.; Bob, 440-8853.
Tri-Lakes Business Accelerators — 7:45 a.m., Fairfield Inn, 15275 Struthers Road; tinyurl.com/ y6wjy9wg.
Power Hour Networking — 8-9 a.m., Shots Coffee, 162 Tracker Drive, Suite 100; danpiggot@gmail.com.
Tax Prep Essentials for Small Businesses — 9 a.m.-noon, Ent Credit Union, 7350 Campus Drive, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y7sarjr5.
Quail Lake Toastmasters — Noon-12:50 p.m., Microchip, 1150 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; Holly, members-813975@toastmasters clubs.org.
Elwood Staffing Hiring Event — 1-4 p.m., Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/ybcrnyw9.
QuickBooks Online Version: Mastering Part 2 — 1-5 p.m., Pikes Peak SBDC Training Site, Colorado Technical University, 4435 N. Chestnut St., $75. Registration: tinyurl.com/ya9btqgm.
Association of Fundraising Professionals Southern Colorado Chapter Mixer — 4:30 p.m., go online for location; afpsc.member lodge.org.
Colorado Springs Real Estate Investor Association — 6:30 p.m., Third Space Coffee, 5670 N. Academy Blvd.; 232-6709, tinyurl.com/y7kly3cj.
Business After Hours — Hosted by Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Go online for times and location: trilakeschamber.com.
WEDNESDAY
Pikes Peak Toastmasters — 6:44 a.m., National Swimming Pool Association, 4775 Granby Circle; 3044.toastmastersclubs.org.
CS Business Builders — A Mastermind Group, 7-8:30 a.m., cost involved. Call for location: Tara, 330-1268.
Networking in Christ Chapter 102 — 7:30-9 a.m., IHOP, 8065 Colorado 83; Wayne Pinegar, 460-4649; wayne@nextagepikespeak.com.
Pikes Peak Professionals BNI — 7:45-9:30 a.m., Comfort Suites, 1055 Kelly Johnson Blvd.; Jason, 649-6825.
BNI Tri-Lakes — 8-9:30 a.m., call for location; Michelle, 484-0384.
Pep-Net Tri-Lakes — 8-9:30 a.m., call for location; John, 357-6601.
Cybersecurity Simplified: What Your Small Business Needs to Know — 9 a.m.-noon, Pikes Peak SBDC, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 101, $20. Registration: tinyurl.com/y76gcsd9.
WIS International Hiring Event — 9 a.m.-noon, Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y7dof4tn.
1 Million Cups — 9 a.m., go online for location: 1millioncups.com/ coloradosprings.
North Colorado Springs Rotary Club — Noon, Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St.; 522-2507.
Currently Speaking Toastmasters — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 14, 1875 Dublin Blvd., free; tinyurl.com/qx3om8n.
FRIDAY
Networking in Christ Chapter 103 — 7:30-8:45 a.m., Open Door Café, Rocky Mountain Calvary Church, 4285 N. Academy Blvd.; Tim Rohlfing, 599-7431, timothy.b.rohlfing@ampf.com.
Starz Group Networking — Businesses helping businesses, 8-9:30 a.m., Maria’s Taco Shop, 2812 E. Pikes Peak Ave., free, cost for breakfast; 229-6105.
C21 Toastmasters — 1-2 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; Deb Horowitz; 466-3652.
Capital Accumulation Club — For local investors interested in Crypto Currency, 8:30-9:30 p.m., Cafe 225, 225 N. Weber St.; Bill, 426-0081.
Rotary Club of Colorado Springs — Noon-1:30 p.m., The Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave.; administration.manager@coloradospringsrotary.org.
SATURDAY
Underearners Anonymous — 11 a.m.-noon, Movement Arts Community Studio, 525 E. Fountain Blvd., Suite 150; 660-8852.
COMING UP
Nov. 29: Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber Sunset Meet and Greet — 5-7 p.m., Luisa Graff Jewelers, 5901 N. Nevada Ave., $5-$15. Registration: tinyurl.com/yau4o7oo.
Dec. 11: Picking the Right People to Manage Your Financial and Medical Decision When You No Longer Can — 10 a.m.-noon, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Dec. 13: 2018 State of the Region — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $55-$60. Registration: tinyurl.com/y7rkqucy.
Dec. 13: Speed Networking — 2:30-5 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: tinyurl.com/yat4ukdy.