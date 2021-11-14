MONDAY
Social Security 101 - Understanding Your Social Security Benefits Webinar — 4-5:30 p.m., free. Registration required: ppacg.org/events. Those attending this program are encouraged to set up a My Social Security account online at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
MONDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Virtual Marketing Your Business and Driving Sales — Hosted by SCORE Colorado Springs, 6:30-8 p.m., $25. Registration required: tinyurl.com/kat2wk8w.
TUESDAY
Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Business Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $38-$50. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2ez2drs2.
THURSDAY
Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Sunset Meet & Greet — 5-7 p.m., Sparkles & Lace Boutique, 2150 Garden of the Gods Road, $15-$20. Registration required: tinyurl.com/56trsyad.
FRIDAY-DEC. 31
Virtual 21st Century Toastmasters — 1-2 p.m., Fridays; 21c.toastmastersclubs.org.
COMING UP
Dec. 14: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Holiday Luncheon Gala — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $60-$80. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2cyjxdbr.