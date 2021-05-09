Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
TUESDAY
Virtual Sole Proprietorship, LLC, or Corporation? Choosing an Appropriate Legal Entity — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/bx24p2dd.
Virtual 11 Things to Know About Online Selling — Hosted by SCORE Colorado Springs, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., $25. Registration required: tinyurl.com/5day4m7m.
TUESDAY AND THURSDAY
Virtual SmartSTART Should You Start Your Own Business? — Hosted by SCORE Colorado Springs, 6:30-8 p.m., $10. Registration required: tinyurl.com/7trdjtac.
FRIDAY
Virtual and In-person #SMALLBIZREALTALK Series: Mash Mechanix Brewing Co. — 9-10:30 a.m., Pikes Peak SBDC Training Site, 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration required: tinyurl.com/hwbvw8ka.
COMING UP
May 17: Virtual Meaning and Purpose in Retirement — Hosted by PPACG, 4-5:30 p.m. Registration required: ppacg.org/aaa-events.
May 17 and 19: Virtual SmartSTART 2: Hosted by SCORE Colorado Springs, 6:30-8 p.m., $25. Registration required: tinyurl.com/z6ehxm36.
May 17-June 23: Virtual SmartSTART Series 2-7: Hosted by SCORE Colorado Springs, $120. Registration required: tinyurl.com/nx29n2u2.
May 19: Virtual, So you have an E-Commerce Store, Now What? Understanding How to Market your Online Business — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2vjj4yae.
May 20 and 27: Take Your Communication Skills on Stage: Two Part Speaking Series — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., $50. Registration required: tinyurl.com/vd4m26j2.
May 24: Social Security 101 - Understanding Your Social Security Benefits Webinar: Hosted by PPACG, 4-5:30 p.m. Registration required: ppacg.org/events. Those attending this program are encouraged to set up a my Social Security account online at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
May 26: Virtual Business Plan in a Day — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 9 a.m.-noon, $30. Registration required: tinyurl.com/redzfh48.
May 28: Virtual Budget and Financial Projections in a Day — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC 9 a.m.-noon, $30. Registration required: tinyurl.com/4ab4eye3.
June 16-18: Kingdom Business Summit — Opportunities to learn, grow and network with world-class thought leaders and experts in the business world, Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, go online for costs. Registration required: andrewwommackministries.regfox.com/kingdom-business-summit-2021.
July 17: Sesqui Soirée — Hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC to celebrate the city's 150th birthday celebration, 6-9 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $70-$85. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/jwtf5r2c.
July 26: Social Security 101 - Understanding Your Social Security Benefits Webinar — Hosted by PPACG, 4-5:30 p.m. Registration required: ppacg.org/events. Those attending this program are encouraged to set up a my Social Security account online at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.