Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
THROUGH MONDAY
The Gazette's Virtual Job Fair: tinyurl.com/27txfv98.
TUESDAY
The Essentials of Estate Planning Webinar — Hosted by Hammond Law Group, 2 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/4rwwtjfu.
TUESDAY AND THURSDAY
Virtual SmartSTART Should You Start Your Own Business? — Hosted by SCORE Colorado Springs, 6:30-8 p.m., $10. Registration required: tinyurl.com/yhsu59wx.
WEDNESDAY
Virtual Basics of Bookkeeping — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 9 a.m.-noon, $30. Registration required: tinyurl.com/pvu9cue5.
Virtual Modeling Self Care in the Workplace Mental Health Series Part 2 — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 2-3 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/jm28nk3k.
THURSDAY
JuneVirtual 7 Reasons Why People Invest in Franchises Over Starting Their Own Business — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, noon-1 p.m., $30. Registration required: tinyurl.com/z6cxm29s.
#RelaunchParty — Hosted by Olympic City Young Pros, 6:30-9 p.m., 1350 Distilling, 520 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration required: tinyurl.com/x2tdpf9b.
COMING UP
June 7 and 9: Virtual Basic Accounting and Financial Principles — Hosted by SCORE Colorado Springs, 6:30-8 p.m., $25. Registration required: tinyurl.com/7n25rytb.
June 7-10: Small Business Week — Go online for list of events: pikespeaksbdc.org/what-we-do/events/small-business-week.
June 8: How to Use YouTube to Grown Your Business — Hosted by SCORE Colorado Springs, 10-11 a.m., $10. Registration required: tinyurl.com/dyn68kn4.
June 9: Virtual Business and Life Balance post COVID Mental Health Series Part 3 — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 2-3 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2kf8wmp3.
June 15: The Essentials of Estate Planning Webinar — Hosted by Hammond Law Group, 4-5:30 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/47p5ey8r.
June 16: Virtual How to Gain Insight by Listening to Your Customers — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 10-11 a.m. $30. Registration required: tinyurl.com/wf7zk2em.
June 16: Virtual Anxiety and Stress Management in the Workplace Mental Health Series Part 4 — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 2-3 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/nr6kt7rf.
June 16-18: Kingdom Business Summit — Opportunities to learn, grow and network with world-class thought leaders and experts in the business world, Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, go online for costs. Registration required: andrewwommackministries.regfox.com/kingdom-business-summit-2021.
June 17: Virtual Quickbooks Online Version: Introduction Part 1 — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 1-4:30 p.m., $75. Registration required: tinyurl.com/4xs9dcrs.
June 18: #SMALLBIZREALTALK Series: 503W — 9-10:30 a.m., Pikes Peak SBDC Training Site, 503 W. Colorado Ave., Registration required: tinyurl.com/u7bruxtz.
June 22: Virtual Attracting Media Attention and Making the Most of Your 15 Minutes — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 1-2:30 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/448upss5.
June 23: Virtual Reintegration and Re-engaging in the Workplace Mental Health Series Part 5 — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 2-3 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/fwfrey32.
June 24: Virtual Quickbooks Online Version: Mastering Part 2 — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 1-4:30 p.m., $75. Registration required: tinyurl.com/b6zbhxuy.
June 25: Virtual COS Open for Biz — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/3zhnw2x2.
June 29: The Essentials of Estate Planning Webinar — Hosted by Hammond Law Group, 2-3:30 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/3zk8xjfx.
July 7: Virtual How to Cope with Financial Stress in the Workplace Mental Health Series Part 6 — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 2-3 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/8szs77bk.
July 17: Sesqui Soirée — Hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC to celebrate the city's 150th birthday celebration, 6-9 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $70-$85. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/jwtf5r2c.
July 26: Social Security 101 - Understanding Your Social Security Benefits Webinar — Hosted by PPACG, 4-5:30 p.m. Registration required: ppacg.org/events. Those attending this program are encouraged to set up a my Social Security account online at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
Sept. 27: Social Security 101 - Understanding Your Social Security Benefits Webinar — 4-5:30 p.m., free. Registration required: ppacg.org/events. Those attending this program are encouraged to set up a my Social Security account online at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
Nov. 15: Social Security 101 - Understanding Your Social Security Benefits Webinar — 4-5:30 p.m., free. Registration required: ppacg.org/events. Those attending this program are encouraged to set up a my Social Security account online at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.