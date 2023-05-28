FRIDAY

Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce First Friday — 7:30-9 a.m., Space Foundation, Area 51, 4425 Arrowswest Drive, $10-$20 in advance, $25 at door. Registration: tinyurl.com/yhztf3wt.

FRIDAY-JUNE 8

Pikes Peak Small Business Week Events and Workshops — Go online for events and registration: linktr.ee/smallbusinessweek.

COMING UP

Through June 30: Accolades Nominations Accepted — Hosted by Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce to recognize individuals and companies for accomplishments and contributions to the community; scwcc.com/accolades.

June 15: 2023 State of the State — With Governor Jared Polis, 3-5 p.m., Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimmaron St., $45-$65. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p6hvuz6.

Aug. 15: 2023 Accolades Luncheon — 11 a.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $125-$150. Reservations: scwcc.com/accolades.

Sept. 14: 2023 State of the City — 7:30-9 a.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $85-$100. Registration: tinyurl.com/yc2js4v9.

ONGOING

Virtual Apple Club Meeting — With Q&A and presentations, 6-8 p.m. second Mondays; smmug.org. Email for virtual meeting credentials: jeffj@smmug.org.

Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 5:55-7:15 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; 720-989-8944, southad4@d6leaders.org.

Resume Clinic — 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.

Customer Service Certification Training — 2-4 p.m. First Tuesdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.

Interview Skills — 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.