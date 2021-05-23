Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
THROUGH MAY 31
The Gazette's Virtual Job Fair: tinyurl.com/27txfv98.
MONDAY
Social Security 101 - Understanding Your Social Security Benefits Webinar — Hosted by PPACG, 4-5:30 p.m. Registration required: ppacg.org/events. Those attending this program are encouraged to set up a my Social Security account online at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
MONDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Virtual How to Do Market Research: Hosted by SCORE Colorado Springs, 6:30-8 p.m., $25. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2hk58rzf.
WEDNESDAY
Virtual Business Plan in a Day — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 9 a.m.-noon, $30. Registration required: tinyurl.com/redzfh48.
THURSDAY
Career Fair — Hosted by Catholic Charities Hanifen Employment Center, 2-4 p.m., Marian House Soup Kitchen, 14 W. Bijou St.; 866-6285.
FRIDAY
Virtual Budget and Financial Projections in a Day — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC 9 a.m.-noon, $30. Registration required: tinyurl.com/4ab4eye3.
COMING UP
June 1 and 3: Virtual SmartSTART Should You Start Your Own Business? — Hosted by SCORE Colorado Springs, 6:30-8 p.m., $10. Registration required: tinyurl.com/yhsu59wx.
June 2: Virtual Basics of Bookkeeping — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC Training Site, 9 a.m.-noon, $30. Registration required: tinyurl.com/pvu9cue5.
June 7 and 9: Virtual Basic Accounting and Financial Principles — Hosted by SCORE Colorado Springs, 6:30-8 p.m., $25. Registration required: tinyurl.com/7n25rytb.
June 16-18: Kingdom Business Summit — Opportunities to learn, grow and network with thought leaders and experts in the business world, Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, go online for costs. Registration required: andrewwommackministries.regfox.com/kingdom-business-summit-2021.
July 17: Sesqui Soirée — Hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC to celebrate the city's 150th birthday celebration, 6-9 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $70-$85. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/jwtf5r2c.
July 26: Social Security 101 - Understanding Your Social Security Benefits Webinar — Hosted by PPACG, 4-5:30 p.m. Registration required: ppacg.org/events. Those attending this program are encouraged to set up a my Social Security account online at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.