Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
MONDAY
Virtual Meaning and Purpose in Retirement — Hosted by PPACG, 4-5:30 p.m. Registration required: ppacg.org/aaa-events.
MONDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Virtual SmartSTART 2: Hosted by SCORE Colorado Springs, 6:30-8 p.m., $25. Registration required: tinyurl.com/z6ehxm36.
MONDAY-JUNE 23
Virtual SmartSTART Series 2-7 — Hosted by SCORE Colorado Springs, $120. Registration required: tinyurl.com/nx29n2u2.
TUESDAY
Southern Colorado Women's Chamber Business Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $38-$50 in person, $15-$25 virtual. Registration required: tinyurl.com/4f53ezkm.
The Making of a Champion — Hosted by the American Advertising Federation, 5:30 p.m. networking, event begins at 6 p.m., Bristol Brewing Co., 1604 S. Cascade Ave. Registration required: tinyurl.com/frptwa8.
WEDNESDAY
Virtual So You Have an E-Commerce Store, Now What? Understanding How to Market your Online Business — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2vjj4yae.
THURSDAY
Southern Colorado Women's Chamber Sunset Meet & Greet — 5-7 p.m., Fab'rik, 5278 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 130, $15-$20. Registration required: tinyurl.com/ybzxyeuc.
THURSDAY AND MAY 27
Take Your Communication Skills on Stage: Two-Part Speaking Series — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., $50. Registration required: tinyurl.com/vd4m26j2.
May 24: Social Security 101 - Understanding Your Social Security Benefits Webinar — Hosted by PPACG, 4-5:30 p.m. Registration required: ppacg.org/events. Those attending this program are encouraged to set up a my Social Security account online at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
May 24 and 26: Virtual How to Do Market Research: Hosted by SCORE Colorado Springs, 6:30-8 p.m., $25. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2hk58rzf.
May 26: Virtual Business Plan in a Day — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 9 a.m.-noon, $30. Registration required: tinyurl.com/redzfh48.
May 28: Virtual Budget and Financial Projections in a Day — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC 9 a.m.-noon, $30. Registration required: tinyurl.com/4ab4eye3.
June 2: Virtual Basics of Bookkeeping — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC Training Site, 9 a.m.-noon, $30. Registration required: tinyurl.com/pvu9cue5.
June 16-18: Kingdom Business Summit — Opportunities to learn, grow and network with thought leaders and experts in the business world, Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, go online for costs. Registration required: andrewwommackministries.regfox.com/kingdom-business-summit-2021.
July 17: Sesqui Soirée — Hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC to celebrate the city's 150th birthday, 6-9 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $70-$85. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/jwtf5r2c.
July 26: Social Security 101 - Understanding Your Social Security Benefits Webinar — Hosted by PPACG, 4-5:30 p.m. Registration required: ppacg.org/events. Those attending this program are encouraged to set up a My Social Security account online at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.