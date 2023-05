TUESDAY

Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Business Lunch — Topic: Re-Level Your Customer Experience, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Garden of the Gods Resort, 3314 Mesa Road, $38-$50. Registration: tinyurl.com/3yyw5a3h.

Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Flying Horse Medical Center, 77 Third St., Monument, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

THURSDAY

Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — Speaker will be Haley Chapin, Tri-Lakes Cares, 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

COMING UP

May 23: Website Facelifts — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

May 24: Employee Retention Credit Roundtable Workshop — 9:30-11:30 a.m., The Venue at Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, $10-$15. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p9x4j7t.

June 2: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce First Friday — 7:30-9 a.m., Space Foundation, Area 51, 4425 Arrowswest Drive, $10-$20 in advance, $25 at door. Registration: tinyurl.com/yhztf3wt.

ONGOING

Virtual Apple Club Meeting — With Q&A and presentations, 6-8 p.m. second Mondays; smmug.org. Email for virtual meeting credentials: jeffj@smmug.org.

Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 5:55-7:15 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; 720-989-8944, southad4@d6leaders.org.

Resume ClinicΒ β€” 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.

Customer Service Certification Training β€” 2-4 p.m. First Tuesdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.

Interview Skills β€” 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.