MONDAY
Go and Grow Networking — Noon-1 p.m., 410 Tia Juana St.; Jenn Wright, 499-9012.
Rotary Club of East Colorado Springs — 12:15-1:30 p.m., Patty Jewett Golf Course Clubhouse, 900 E. Espanola St., free for visitors; 963-3674, dlawy75@gmail.com.
Colorado Springs Toastmasters Club 555 — 6 p.m., City Hall, 212 E. Kiowa St.; 555.toastmastersclubs.org.
TUESDAY
Tri-Lakes Business Accelerators — 7:45 a.m., Serranos Coffee, 625 W. Colorado 105, Monument; tinyurl.com/y6wjy9wg.
Power Hour Networking — 8-9 a.m., Shots Coffee, 162 Tracker Drive, Suite 100; danpiggot@gmail.com.
BRAIN — Business Relationship and Inspirational Networking, 8:30-10 a.m., Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, free; 964-5709, kevin@kevingifford.com.
TopClass Toastmasters — 6:30-7:45 p.m., College America, 2020 N. Academy Blvd.; Deb Horowitz, 466-3652.
WEDNESDAY
Pikes Peak Toastmasters — 6:44 a.m., National Swimming Pool Association, 4775 Granby Circle; 3044.toastmastersclubs.org.
Austin Bluffs Sertoma — Serving the hearing impaired and the community at large, 7:20 a.m., Valley Hi Country Club, 610 S. Chelton Road; 331-1212. mbca@comcast.net.
Pikes Peak Professionals BNI — 7:45-9:30 a.m., Comfort Suites, 1055 Kelly Johnson Blvd.; Jason, 649-6825.
BNI Tri-Lakes — 8-9:30 a.m., call for location; Michelle, 484-0384.
Pep-Net Tri-Lakes — 8-9:30 a.m., call for location; John, 357-6601.
1 Million Cups — 9 a.m., go online for location: 1millioncups.com/ coloradosprings.
Minority Informed Series: Women and Minority Chambers Panel — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 101, $20. Registration: tinyurl.com/v8cmfjj.
North Colorado Springs Rotary Club — Noon, Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St.; 522-2507.
Facebook & Instagram 101 — 6-8 p.m., Catalyst Campus, building 559, first floor training room, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $30. Registration: tinyurl.com/wrfj2dz.
Currently Speaking Toastmasters — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 14, 1875 Dublin Blvd., free; tinyurl.com/qx3om8n.
Business Exchange Meeting — Learn about low-cost group advertising, 8-9 p.m., Falcon Police Building, 7850 Goddard St.; Lisa, 522-1179.
THURSDAY
Starz Group Networking — Businesses helping businesses, 8-9:30 a.m., The Citadel mall, 750 Citadel Drive East, Suite 1112; 229-6105.
JobNewsUSA.com Colorado Springs Job Fair — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/raadned.
Coffee Club — Market Updates — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Marco’s Pizza, Community Events Room, 9420 Briar Village Point. Registration required by Tuesday before event: 282-3303.
Broadmoor Rotary Club Luncheon — Noon, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; Mark Potter, 331-4824.
Toastmasters — Noon-1 p.m., Fire Station 19, 2490 Research Parkway; faccmasters.toastmastersclubs.org, Jim Wood 685-5781.
Kiwanis Club of Pikes Peak — Noon-1 p.m., The Bench, 424 S. Nevada Ave., free for prospective new members; Alan Agee, 337-0711.
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Sunset Meet & Greet — 5-7 p.m., Balance Chiropractic, 808 Village Center Drive, $15-$20. Registration: tinyurl.com/t6zgd48.
LegalShield and IDShield Business Overview — 7-8 p.m., Circle U Center-LegalShield Success Center, 1120 N. Circle Drive, Suite 10, free; 243-3174.
FRIDAY
Rotary Club of Colorado Springs — Noon-1:30 p.m., The Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave.; administration.manager@coloradospringsrotary.org.
C21 Toastmasters — 1-2 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; Deb Horowitz; 466-3652.
Capital Accumulation Club — For local investors interested in Crypto Currency, 8:30-9:30 p.m., Cafe 225, 225 N. Weber St.; Bill, 426-0081.
SATURDAY
Underearners Anonymous — 11 a.m.-noon, Movement Arts Community Studio, 525 E. Fountain Blvd., Suite 150; 660-8852.
COMING UP
Through April 15: Free Tax Help — For anyone with an annual income of less than $56,000. Call Pikes Peak United Way for appointment: 211.
Through April 15: Free Tax Preparation and Electronic Filing Assistance — Hosted by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide. No need to be AARP member or older than 55; 1-888-227-7669, aarp.org/findtaxhelp.
March 30: Business Briefings: Building Diversity Confidence — 9-11 a.m., UCCS Downtown, 102 S. Tejon St., Suite 105-A, $10-$30. Registration: tinyurl.com/skrbb58.
March 31: Cyber CYA Series: Networking and Security 101 — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 101, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/ususzk4.
March 31: SmartSTART No. 1 Startup Basics — 6-9 p.m., Catalyst Campus, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $10. Registration: tinyurl.com/trjznfr.
April 1: Webinar: Search Engine Optimization (SEO) for Small Businesses — 9-10 a.m., $20. Registration: tinyurl.com/sy23rzf.
April 4: Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Award Dinner and Auction — 6-11 p.m., Marriott Hotel, 5580 Tech Center Drive, $75-$90. Reservations required by Friday: tinyurl.com/uh3v3ax.
April 7-June 2: Leading Edge for Entrepreneurs — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $495. Registration: tinyurl.com/thk56nq.
April 8: You Have the Power to Save Money — 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Natural Grocers, 7298 N. Academy Blvd., $25. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
April 13: Introduction to SBDC — 10-11 a.m., Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 101, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/vd75v25.
April 14: Considerations for Buying a Business — 2:30-4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 101, $25. Registration: tinyurl.com/vwfff4e.
April 20: Ent Retirement Planning Series — Estate Planning — 5:30-7 p.m. Location and registration: 471-2096, ppacg.org/events.
April 22: Webinar: Connect2DOT: On the Job Training — 9-10 a.m., free. Registration: tinyurl.com/qu5clhf.
April 23: Effective Market Research for Small Businesses — 9 a.m.-noon, Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 101, $30. Registration: tinyurl.com/qlbyelw.
April 27: Ent Retirement Planning Series — Realities of Retirement — 5:30-7 p.m. Location and registration: 471-2096, ppacg.org/events.
April 30: Boot Camp: Steps to Owning Your Business — 9-11:30 a.m., Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 101, $30. Registration: tinyurl.com/tucwxh6.
April 30: Sole Proprietorship, LLC, or Corporation? Choosing an Appropriate Legal Entity — Noon-1 p.m., Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 101, $20. Registration: tinyurl.com/tabp7yb.
May 4: Ent Retirement Planning Series — Meaning and Purpose — 5:30-7 p.m. Location and registration: 471-2096, ppacg.org/events.
May 14: Minority Informed Series: Implementing Diversity & Inclusion in Your Small Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 101, $20. Registration: tinyurl.com/rgddyny.
May 18: Ent Retirement Planning Series — Social Security 1010 — 4-5:30 p.m. Location and registration: 471-2096, ppacg.org/events.