MONDAY
Go and Grow Networking — Noon-1 p.m., 410 Tia Juana St.; Jenn Wright, 499-9012.
Rotary Club of East Colorado Springs — 12:15-1:30 p.m., Patty Jewett Golf Course Clubhouse, 900 E. Espanola St., free for visitors; 963-3674, dlawy75@gmail.com.
Colorado Springs Toastmasters Club 555 — 6 p.m., City Hall, 212 E. Kiowa St.; 555.toastmastersclubs.org.
TUESDAY
Tri-Lakes Business Accelerators — 7:45 a.m., Serranos Coffee, 625 W. Colorado 105, Monument; tinyurl.com/y6wjy9wg.
Power Hour Networking — 8-9 a.m., Shots Coffee, 162 Tracker Drive, Suite 100; danpiggot@gmail.com.
BRAIN — Business Relationship and Inspirational Networking, 8:30-10 a.m., Hotel Eleganté, 2886 S. Circle Drive, free; 964-5709, kevin@kevingifford.com.
PERA and Three Things You Must Know About Your Retirement — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave., Columbine Room B, free. Registration: montwealth.com/events.htm.
TopClass Toastmasters — 6:30-7:45 p.m., College America, 2020 N. Academy Blvd.; Deb Horowitz, 466-3652.
WEDNESDAY
Pikes Peak Toastmasters — 6:44 a.m., National Swimming Pool Association, 4775 Granby Circle; 3044.toastmastersclubs.org.
Austin Bluffs Sertoma — Serving the hearing impaired and the community at large, 7:20 a.m., Valley Hi Country Club, 610 S. Chelton Road; 331-1212. mbca@comcast.net.
Pikes Peak Professionals BNI — 7:45-9:30 a.m., Comfort Suites, 1055 Kelly Johnson Blvd.; Jason, 649-6825.
BNI Tri-Lakes — 8-9:30 a.m., call for location; Michelle, 484-0384.
Pep-Net Tri-Lakes — 8-9:30 a.m., call for location; John, 357-6601.
1 Million Cups — 9 a.m., go online for location: 1millioncups.com/coloradosprings.
North Colorado Springs Rotary Club — Noon, Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St.; 522-2507.
Currently Speaking Toastmasters — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 14, 1875 Dublin Blvd., free; tinyurl.com/qx3om8n.
Business Exchange Meeting — Learn about low-cost group advertising, 8-9 p.m., Falcon Police Building, 7850 Goddard St.; Lisa, 522-1179.
THURSDAY
Starz Group Networking — Businesses helping businesses, 8-9:30 a.m., Citadel Mall, 750 Citadel Drive E., Suite 1112; 229-6105.
Coffee Club—Social Security — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Marco’s Pizza, Community Events Room, 9420 Briar Village Point. Registration required by Tuesday before event: 282-3303.
Broadmoor Rotary Club Luncheon — Noon, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; Mark Potter, 331-4824.
Toastmasters — Noon-1 p.m., Fire Station 19, 2490 Research Parkway; faccmasters.toastmastersclubs.org, Jim Wood 685-5781.
Kiwanis Club of Pikes Peak — Noon-1 p.m., The Bench, 424 S. Nevada Ave., free for prospective new members; Alan Agee, 337-0711.
LegalShield and IDShield Business Overview — 7-8 p.m., Circle U Center-LegalShield Success Center, 1120 N. Circle Drive, Suite 10, free; 243-3174.
FRIDAY
Women in Networking — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., various locations, Woodland Park, $18 includes lunch. Reservations: Lindsey Mannix, 480-8638, wpwin@yahoo.com.
Rotary Club of Colorado Springs — Noon-1:30 p.m., The Antlers, 4 S. Cascade Ave.; administration.manager@coloradospringsrotary.org.
C21 Toastmasters — 1-2 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; Deb Horowitz; 466-3652.
Capital Accumulation Club — For local investors interested in cryptocurrency, 8:30-9:30 p.m., Cafe 225, 225 N. Weber St.; Bill, 426-0081.
SATURDAY
Underearners Anonymous — 11 a.m.-noon, Movement Arts Community Studio, 525 E. Fountain Blvd., Suite 150; 660-8852.
COMING UP
Through March 21: Free Tax Help — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, Pikes Peak Community College, second floor rotunda, 5675 S. Academy Blvd. For families making $56,000 or less. Appointments required: ppcc.edu/tax-help-colorado.
Through April 15: Free Tax Help — For anyone with an annual income of less than $56,000. Call Pikes Peak United Way for appointment: 211.
Through April 15: Free Tax Preparation and Electronic Filing Assistance — Hosted by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide. No need to be AARP member or older than 55; 1-888-227-7669, aarp.org/findtaxhelp.
March 17: SmartSTART #1 Startup Basics — 6-9 p.m., Catalyst Campus, building 559, 1st floor training room, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $10. Registration: tinyurl.com/rpc3r6a.
March 18: Digital Marketing 101 — 6-8 p.m., Catalyst Campus, building 559, 1st floor training room, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $30. Registration: tinyurl.com/wvtmjjm.
March 19: Coffee Club—Market Updates — 10-11 a.m., The Citadel, Polished Marketing, 750 Citadel Drive E., level one near food court. Registration required by Tuesday before event: 282-3303.
March 19: Chamber Connect: Leadership Resources in the Pikes Peak Region — 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub and Restaurant, 21 S. Tejon St., $5; tinyurl.com/vs6pwaa.
March 19: Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., The Arc Pikes Peak Region, 10 N. Meade Ave., $15-$25. Registration: tinyurl.com/tukctyl.
March 26: JobNewsUSA.com Colorado Springs Job Fair — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Hotel Eleganté, 2886 S. Circle Drive, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/raadned.
March 26: Coffee Club—Market Updates — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Marco’s Pizza, Community Events Room, 9420 Briar Village Point. Registration required by Tuesday before event: 282-3303.
March 30: Business Briefings: Building Diversity Confidence — 9-11 a.m., UCCS Downtown, 102 S. Tejon St., Suite 105-A, $10-$30. Registration: tinyurl.com/skrbb58.
April 8: You Have the Power to Save Money — 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Natural Grocers, 7298 N. Academy Blvd., $25. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
April 20: Ent Retirement Planning Series—Estate Planning — 5:30-7 p.m. Location and registration: 471-2096, ppacg.org/events.
April 27: Ent Retirement Planning Series—Realities of Retirement — 5:30-7 p.m. Location and registration: 471-2096, ppacg.org/events.
May 4: Ent Retirement Planning Series—Meaning and Purpose — 5:30-7 p.m. Location and registration: 471-2096, ppacg.org/events.
May 18: Ent Retirement Planning Series—Social Security 1010 — 4-5:30 p.m. Location and registration: 471-2096, ppacg.org/events.