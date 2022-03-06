Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
WEDNESDAY
Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC Chamber: Business After Hours — 4-7 p.m., Red Noland Infiniti, 425 Motor World Parkway, $10-$25. Registration: tinyurl.com/yjpxaj2b.
Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Membership Benefits Seminar — 4-5:30 p.m. SCWCC Office, 2424 Garden of the Goad Road, Building C. Registration: tinyurl.com/4ws8u545.
COMING UP
March 15: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Business Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $38-$50. Registration: tinyurl.com/2bcr9r5a.
ONGOING
Free Tax Preparation — IRS-certified PPCC accounting students will prepare and file tax returns free of charge to households with incomes of $57,000 a year and less through March 19. Appointments required: ppcc.edu/tax-help-colorado.
Virtual Apple Club Meeting — With Q&A and presentations, 6-8 p.m. second Mondays; smmug.org. Email for virtual meeting credentials: jeffj@smmug.org.
Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 5:55-7:15 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; 720-989-8944, southad4@d6leaders.org.
Virtual Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 6-7:30 p.m. second and fourth Mondays; 555.toastmastersclubs.org.