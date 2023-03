TUESDAY

Mind, Body, Business — An event celebrating women hosted by Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Garden of the Gods Resort and Club, 3314 Mesa Road, $125-$225. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p84948n.

COMING UP

March 14: Hispanic Chamber Business Luncheon — Featuring Chef Brother Luck, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Air Force Academy Falcon Club, 3120 Academy Drive, Air Force Academy, $30-$40. Registration: tinyurl.com/mpfcxnf2.

March 16: Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — Speaker will be Kelly Gorny, Clean Water Co., 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

March 17: Tri-Lakes Chamber Quarterly Member Luncheon — Speaker will be Kyndra Wilson, Disruption Advisors, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Texas Roadhouse, 16196 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument, $23-$28. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

March 21: Tri-Lakes Chamber Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Palmer Lake Town Hall, 42 Valley Crescent St., Palmer Lake, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

ONGOING

Virtual Apple Club Meeting — With Q&A and presentations, 6-8 p.m. second Mondays; smmug.org. Email for virtual meeting credentials: jeffj@smmug.org.

Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 5:55-7:15 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; 720-989-8944, southad4@d6leaders.org.

Resume Clinic — 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.

Customer Service Certification Training — 2-4 p.m. First Tuesdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.

Interview Skills — 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.