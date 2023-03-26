THURSDAY

Southern Colorado Women's Chamber Business After Hours — 5:30-7:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $10-$25. Registration: tinyurl.com/mrxtuse8.

COMING UP

April 7: Southern Colorado Education Job Fair — 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Gallogly Events Center, 1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Registration to attend required by April 6: tinyurl.com/2s3f4u9p. Employers registration required by April 3, $5 in advance, $15 at door: tinyurl.com/bde7jtea.

April 14: Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner — With awards, auction and more, 6 p.m., Colorado Springs Marriott, 5580 Tech Center Drive, $80-$95. Reservations required by April 10: trilakeschamber.com/annual-awards-dinner.html.

ONGOING

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Free Personal Income Tax Preparation — Hosted by Pikes Peak United Way for those who qualify, through April 18. For qualifications and appointments, call 2-1-1, ppunitedway.org.

Virtual Apple Club Meeting — With Q&A and presentations, 6-8 p.m. second Mondays; smmug.org. Email for virtual meeting credentials: jeffj@smmug.org.

Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 5:55-7:15 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; 720-989-8944, southad4@d6leaders.org.

Resume Clinic — 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.

Customer Service Certification Training — 2-4 p.m. First Tuesdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.

Interview Skills — 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.