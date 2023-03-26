THURSDAY
Southern Colorado Women's Chamber Business After Hours — 5:30-7:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $10-$25. Registration: tinyurl.com/mrxtuse8.
COMING UP
April 7: Southern Colorado Education Job Fair — 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Gallogly Events Center, 1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Registration to attend required by April 6: tinyurl.com/2s3f4u9p. Employers registration required by April 3, $5 in advance, $15 at door: tinyurl.com/bde7jtea.
April 14: Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner — With awards, auction and more, 6 p.m., Colorado Springs Marriott, 5580 Tech Center Drive, $80-$95. Reservations required by April 10: trilakeschamber.com/annual-awards-dinner.html.
ONGOING
Free Personal Income Tax Preparation — Hosted by Pikes Peak United Way for those who qualify, through April 18. For qualifications and appointments, call 2-1-1, ppunitedway.org.
Virtual Apple Club Meeting — With Q&A and presentations, 6-8 p.m. second Mondays; smmug.org. Email for virtual meeting credentials: jeffj@smmug.org.
Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 5:55-7:15 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; 720-989-8944, southad4@d6leaders.org.
Resume Clinic — 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.
Customer Service Certification Training — 2-4 p.m. First Tuesdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.
Interview Skills — 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.