TUESDAY
Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Business Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $38-$50. Registration: tinyurl.com/2bcr9r5a.
THURSDAY
State of the Outdoors and Pikes Peak Outdoor Industry Leadership Summit — Hosted by PPORA and the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Penrose House Conference Center, 1661 Mesa Ave., $30-$50. Registration: tinyurl.com/58sntpdr.
COMING UP
March 24: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Sunset Meet & Greet — 5-7 p.m., Mentally Strong, 3720 Sinton Road, Suite 104, $15-$20. Registration: tinyurl.com/3s887yer.
April 9: Run Your Race Workshop by Charmas Lee — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Office, 2424 Garden of the Gods Road, Building C, Auditorium, $99-$129. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p8k4rdx.
April 14: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Membership Drive — 5-7 p.m., SCWCC Office, 2424 Garden of the Gods Road, Building C, Auditorium. Registration: tinyurl.com/3j5nysdj.
ONGOING
Free Tax Preparation — IRS-certified PPCC accounting students will prepare and file tax returns free of charge to households with incomes of $57,000 a year and less through March 19. Appointments required: ppcc.edu/tax-help-colorado.
Virtual Apple Club Meeting — With Q&A and presentations, 6-8 p.m. second Mondays; smmug.org. Email for virtual meeting credentials: jeffj@smmug.org.
Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 5:55-7:15 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; 720-989-8944, southad4@d6leaders.org.
Virtual Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 6-7:30 p.m. second and fourth Mondays; 555.toastmastersclubs.org.