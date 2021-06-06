THROUGH JUNE 28
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce — Nominations accepted through June 28 for Accolades Awards, which are given for Business Leader of the Year, Young Professional of the Year, Minority Owned Business of the Year, Member of the Year and Don Brown Entrepreneur Award; scwcc.com/accolades/nomination.
MONDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Virtual Basic Accounting and Financial Principles — Hosted by SCORE Colorado Springs, 6:30-8 p.m., $25. Registration required: tinyurl.com/7n25rytb.
MONDAY-THURSDAY
Small Business Week — Go online for list of events: pikespeaksbdc.org/what-we-do/events/small-business-week.
TUESDAY
The Flow of Entrepreneurship- Business Briefings — 9-10:30 a.m., UCCS Downtown, 102 S. Tejon St., Suite 105-A, $10-$25 in person, $5-$15 virtual. Registration required: tinyurl.com/3hjffdmn.
How to Use YouTube to Grow Your Business — Hosted by SCORE Colorado Springs, 10-11 a.m., $10. Registration required: tinyurl.com/dyn68kn4.
Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC Maximize Your Membership: Jump Start Your Member Benefits — 3-4:30 p.m., 102 S. Tejon St., Suite 100. Registration required: tinyurl.com/3652xuzt.
THURSDAY
150 years of Colorado Springs Industry and Tourism: 2021 Chamber Connect — 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub and Restaurant, 21 S. Tejon St. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2tyuejz3.
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Virtual Interactive Town Hall — Local School Districts – how did school go this year, and what can we expect next year? 4-5 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/38hcjd44.
THURSDAY, AUG. 12
Virtual Leading Edge for Entrepreneurs — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, $495. Registration required: tinyurl.com/ajp8273n.
COMING UP
June 14 and 16: Funding Webinar — Hosted by SCORE Colorado Springs, 6:30-8 p.m., $25. Registration required: tinyurl.com/ub64v78r.
June 15: Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Business Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $38-$50 in-person, $15-$25 virtual. Registration required: tinyurl.com/3ubre8cu.
June 15: The Essentials of Estate Planning Webinar — Hosted by Hammond Law Group, 4-5:30 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/47p5ey8r.
June 16: Virtual How to Gain Insight by Listening to Your Customers — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 10-11 a.m. $30. Registration required: tinyurl.com/wf7zk2em.
June 16: Virtual Business and Life Balance post-COVID Mental Health Series Part 3 — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 2-3 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2kf8wmp3.
June 16-18: Kingdom Business Summit — Opportunities to learn, grow and network with world-class thought leaders and experts in the business world, Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, go online for costs. Registration required: andrewwommackministries.regfox.com/kingdom-business-summit-2021.
June 17: Virtual Quickbooks Online Version: Introduction Part 1 — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 1-4:30 p.m., $75. Registration required: tinyurl.com/4xs9dcrs.
June 18: #smallbizrealtalk Series: 503W — 9-10:30 a.m., Pikes Peak SBDC Training Site, 503 W. Colorado Ave., Registration required: tinyurl.com/u7bruxtz.
June 22: Virtual Attracting Media Attention and Making the Most of Your 15 Minutes — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 1-2:30 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/448upss5.
June 22 and 24: Virtual SmartSTART: Should You Start Your Own Business — Hosted by SCORE Colorado Springs, 6:30-8 p.m., $10. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2uzmr8bf.
June 23: Virtual Anxiety and Stress Management in the Workplace Mental Health Series Part 4 — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 2-3 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/nr6kt7rf.
June 24: Virtual Quickbooks Online Version: Mastering Part 2 — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 1-4:30 p.m., $75. Registration required: tinyurl.com/b6zbhxuy.
June 25: Virtual COS Open for Biz — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/3zhnw2x2.
June 29: The Essentials of Estate Planning Webinar — Hosted by Hammond Law Group, 2-3:30 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/3zk8xjfx.
June 30: Virtual Reintegration and Re-engaging in the Workplace Mental Health Series Part 5 — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 2-3 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/fwfrey32.
July 7: Virtual How to Cope with Financial Stress in the Workplace Mental Health Series Part 6 — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 2-3 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/8szs77bk.
July 17: Sesqui Soirée — Hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC to celebrate the city’s 150th birthday celebration, 6-9 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $70-$85. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/jwtf5r2c.
July 26: Social Security 101 — Understanding Your Social Security Benefits Webinar — Hosted by PPACG, 4-5:30 p.m. Registration required: ppacg.org/events. Those attending this program are encouraged to set up a My Social Security account online at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.