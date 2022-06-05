MONDAY
Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Networking Breakfast — 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
WEDNESDAY
Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Online Membership Benefits Seminar — 8-9:30 a.m. Registration: tinyurl.com/msanwznf.
SATURDAY
Lead and Grow Your Business During Times of Crisis, Challenge and Change — 9 a.m.-noon, The Pinery North, 9633 Prominent Point, $49-$79. Registration: tinyurl.com/ytt8yhvz.
COMING UP
Through June 27: Accolades Nominations Accepted — Hosted by Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce to recognize individuals and companies for accomplishments and contributions to the community; scwcc.com/accolades/nomination.
June 21: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Business Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $38-$50. Registration: tinyurl.com/bdhp3aud.
June 21: Attracting Media Attention and Making the Most of Your 15 Minutes — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
June 21: Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
June 23: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Sunset Meet & Greet — 5-7 p.m., Pinnacle Advanced Primary Care, 218 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $15-$20. Registration: tinyurl.com/yv9nwdy3.
Aug. 30: Accolades Awards Luncheon — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $75-$85. Registration required by Aug. 23: tinyurl.com/3d4yz7bc.
ONGOING
Virtual Apple Club Meeting — With Q&A and presentations, 6-8 p.m. second Mondays; smmug.org. Email for virtual meeting credentials: jeffj@smmug.org.
Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 5:55-7:15 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; 720-989-8944, southad4@d6leaders.org.
Virtual Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 6-7:30 p.m. second and fourth Mondays; 555.toastmastersclubs.org.