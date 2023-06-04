WEDNESDAY

Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast Quarterly Member Luncheon — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill, 1455 Cipriani Loop, Monument, $23-$28. Tickets: trilakeschamber.com.

COMING UP

Through Thursday: Pikes Peak Small Business Week Events and Workshops — Go online for events and registration: linktr.ee/smallbusinessweek.

Through June 30: Accolades Nominations Accepted — Hosted by Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce to recognize individuals and companies for accomplishments and contributions to the community; scwcc.com/accolades.

June 12: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Coffee Meetup — 10-11 a.m., Rico's Café, 322 N. Tejon St. Registration: tinyurl.com/tuyhdycc.

June 15: Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — Speaker: Carol Nolan, CPN & Associates, 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

June 15: 2023 State of the State — With Gov. Jared Polis, 3-5 p.m., Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St., $45-$65. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p6hvuz6.

June 20: Tri-Lakes Chamber Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Spruce Mountain Ranch, 14771 Spruce Mountain Road, Larkspur. Free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

June 22: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Meet & Greet — 5-7 p.m., Production Point, 11675 Ridgeline Drive, $15-$20. Registration: tinyurl.com/4bz46a2x.

July 7: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce First Friday — 7:30-9 a.m., Space Foundation, Area 51, 4425 Arrowswest Drive, $10-$20 in advance, $25 at door. Registration: tinyurl.com/yhztf3wt.

Aug. 15: 2023 Accolades Luncheon — 11 a.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $125-$150. Reservations: scwcc.com/accolades.

Sept. 14: 2023 State of the City — 7:30-9 a.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $85-$100. Registration: tinyurl.com/yc2js4v9.

ONGOING

Virtual Apple Club Meeting — With Q&A and presentations, 6-8 p.m. second Mondays; smmug.org. Email for virtual meeting credentials: jeffj@smmug.org.

Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 5:55-7:15 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; 720-989-8944, southad4@d6leaders.org.

Resume Clinic — 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.

Customer Service Certification Training — 2-4 p.m. First Tuesdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.

Interview Skills — 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.