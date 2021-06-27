THROUGH MONDAY
Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce — Nominations accepted through June 28 for Accolades Awards, which are given to Business Leader of the Year, Young Professional of the Year, Minority Owned Business of the Year, Member of the Year and Don Brown Entrepreneur Award; scwcc.com/accolades/nomination.
TUESDAY
The Essentials of Estate Planning Webinar — Hosted by Hammond Law Group, 2-3:30 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/3zk8xjfx.
WEDNESDAY
Virtual Reintegration and Re-engaging in the Workplace Mental Health Series Part 5 — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 2-3 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/fwfrey32.
COMING UP
July 6 and 8: Employment Education: Using Indeed and Craigslist in Your Job Search — 10 a.m.-noon July 6, The Independence Center, 729 S. Tejon St.; 1-3 p.m. July 8 virtual; Registration: theindependencecenter.org.
July 6 and 8: Virtual SmartSTART 1: Should You Start Your Own Business — Hosted by SCORE Colorado Springs, 6:30-8 p.m., go online for cost. Registration required: tinyurl.com/b436kewd.
July 7: Virtual How to Cope with Financial Stress in the Workplace Mental Health Series Part 6 — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 2-3 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/8szs77bk.
July 8: Virtual BBVA’s Center for Financial Education: Business Financial Statements — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/4f89jhtm.
July 12: Virtual Introduction to SBDC — 10-11 a.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2zsynb9n.
July 12-Aug. 18: Virtual SmartSTART Series 1-7 — 6:30-8 p.m., $120. Registration required: tinyurl.com/6v3e46mk.
July 13 and 15: Employment Education: How to Use Job Search Sites — 10 a.m.-noon July 13, The Independence Center, 729 S. Tejon St.; 1-3 p.m. July 15 virtual. Registration: theindependencecenter.org.
July 14: Virtual Determine Your Target Market — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., $30. Registration required: tinyurl.com/sdk8cjd8.
July 15: Seven Critical Skills for Managing Conflict in your Small Business...And Why You Really Need Them — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Pikes Peak SBDC at Catalyst Campus, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $30. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2zn9vcz4.
July 15: The Power of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Speaker Series — With Kelly McDonald, 4:30-6 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $10-$25. Registration required: tinyurl.com/36tfvsvy.
July 15: Boots and Suits at the Rodeo — Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC's Business After Hours, 5-7 p.m., Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $25 for nonmembers. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2938fmuj.
July 17: Sesqui Soirée — Hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC to celebrate the city's 150th birthday celebration, 6-9 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $70-$85. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/jwtf5r2c.
July 21: Virtual Cybersecurity Simplified: What Your Small Business Needs to Know — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 9-10:30 a.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/w5x36vxn.
July 21: Virtual How to do Business with the City - Proposal Documentation — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, noon-1 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/3kmsh3zv.
July 26: Social Security 101 - Understanding Your Social Security Benefits Webinar — Hosted by PPACG, 4-5:30 p.m. Registration required: ppacg.org/events. Those attending this program are encouraged to set up a my Social Security account online at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
July 27: Virtual BBVA’s Center for Financial Education: Weathering a Financial Emergency — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 9-10 a.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/km59rxxj.
Aug. 17: Accolades Awards Luncheon — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Antlers Hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $65-$75. Registration required by Aug. 10: tinyurl.com/9mz76r73.