COMING UP
Through June 30: Accolades Nominations Accepted — Hosted by Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce to recognize individuals and companies for accomplishments and contributions to the community; scwcc.com/accolades.
July 7: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce First Friday — 7:30-9 a.m., Space Foundation, Area 51, 4425 Arrowswest Drive, $10-$20 in advance, $25 at door. Registration: tinyurl.com/2zhzyh4m.
July 13: Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC Boots and Suits at the Rodeo — 5-7 p.m., Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $20-$30. Registration: tinyurl.com/nhca6jx4.
July 18: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Business Lunch — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $38-$50. Registration: tinyurl.com/22xfuz54.
Aug. 15: 2023 Accolades Luncheon — 11 a.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $125-$150. Reservations: scwcc.com/accolades.
Sept. 14: 2023 State of the City — 7:30-9 a.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $85-$100. Registration: tinyurl.com/yc2js4v9.
ONGOING
Virtual Apple Club Meeting — With Q&A and presentations, 6-8 p.m. second Mondays; smmug.org. Email for virtual meeting credentials: jeffj@smmug.org.
Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 5:55-7:15 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; 720-989-8944, southad4@d6leaders.org.
Resume Clinic — 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.
Customer Service Certification Training — 2-4 p.m. First Tuesdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.
Interview Skills — 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.
