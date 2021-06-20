THROUGH JUNE 28
Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce — Nominations accepted through June 28 for Accolades Awards, which are given to Business Leader of the Year, Young Professional of the Year, Minority Owned Business of the Year, Member of the Year and Don Brown Entrepreneur Award; scwcc.com/accolades/nomination.
TUESDAY
Virtual, Attracting Media Attention and Making the Most of Your 15 Minutes — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 1-2:30 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/448upss5.
TUESDAY AND THURSDAY
Virtual SmartSTART: Should You Start Your Own Business — Hosted by SCORE Colorado Springs, 6:30-8 p.m., $10. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2uzmr8bf.
WEDNESDAY
Virtual How to do Business with the City - Registering with the City and Accessing Bidnet — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, noon-1 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/535tkr93.
Virtual Anxiety and Stress Management in the Workplace Mental Health Series Part 4 — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 2-3 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/nr6kt7rf.
THURSDAY
Virtual Quickbooks Online Version: Mastering Part 2 — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 1-4:30 p.m., $75. Registration required: tinyurl.com/b6zbhxuy.
Southern Colorado Women's Chamber Meet & Greet — 5-7 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd., $15-$20. Registration required: tinyurl.com/vvekavsk.
FRIDAY
Virtual COS Open for Biz — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/3zhnw2x2.
COMING UP
June 29: The Essentials of Estate Planning Webinar — Hosted by Hammond Law Group, 2-3:30 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/3zk8xjfx.
June 30: Virtual Reintegration and Re-engaging in the Workplace Mental Health Series Part 5 — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 2-3 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/fwfrey32.
July 6 and 8: Employment Education: Using Indeed and Craigslist in Your Job Search — 10 a.m.-noon July 6, The Independence Center, 729 S. Tejon St.; 1-3 p.m. July 8 virtual; Registration: theindependencecenter.org.
July 7: Virtual How to Cope with Financial Stress in the Workplace Mental Health Series Part 6 — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 2-3 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/8szs77bk.
July 12: Virtual Introduction to SBDC — 10-11 a.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2zsynb9n.
July 13 and 15: Employment Education: How to Use Job Search Sites — 10 a.m.-noon July 13, The Independence Center, 729 S. Tejon St.; 1-3 p.m. July 15 virtual. Registration: theindependencecenter.org.
July 15: The Power of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Speaker Series — With Kelly McDonald, 4:30-6 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $10-$25. Registration required: tinyurl.com/36tfvsvy.
July 17: Sesqui Soirée — Hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC to celebrate the city's 150th birthday celebration, 6-9 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $70-$85. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/jwtf5r2c.
July 21: Virtual How to do Business with the City - Proposal Documentation — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, noon-1 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/3kmsh3zv.
July 26: Social Security 101 - Understanding Your Social Security Benefits Webinar — Hosted by PPACG, 4-5:30 p.m. Registration required: ppacg.org/events. Those attending this program are encouraged to set up a my Social Security account online at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
Aug. 17: Accolades Awards Luncheon — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Antlers Hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $65-$75. Registration required by Aug. 10: tinyurl.com/9mz76r73.