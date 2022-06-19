TUESDAY
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Business Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $38-$50. Registration: tinyurl.com/bdhp3aud.
Attracting Media Attention and Making the Most of Your 15 Minutes — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakes chamber.com.
Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
THURSDAY
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Sunset Meet & Greet — 5-7 p.m., Pinnacle Advanced Primary Care, 218 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $15-$20. Registration: tinyurl.com/yv9nwdy3.
COMING UP
Through June 27: Accolades Nominations Accepted — Hosted by Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce to recognize individuals and companies for accomplishments and contributions to the community; scwcc.com/accolades/nomination.
Aug. 19: Business & Arts Lunch — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $70-$90. Registration: tinyurl.com/mr28bhwk.
Aug. 30: Accolades Awards Luncheon — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $75-$85. Registration required by Aug. 23: tinyurl.com/3d4yz7bc.
Sept. 8: State of the City — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $80-$100. Registration: tinyurl.com/2n6849cy.
Nov. 10: State of the Region — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $70-$90. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p9c5kp7.
Dec. 5: Legislative Roundtable — 4-6 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $50-$80. Registration: tinyurl.com/mwnrnhsz.
ONGOING
Virtual Apple Club Meeting — With Q&A and presentations, 6-8 p.m. second Mondays; smmug.org. Email for virtual meeting credentials: jeffj@smmug.org.