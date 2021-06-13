THROUGH JUNE 28
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce — Nominations accepted through June 28 for Accolades Awards, which are given to Business Leader of the Year, Young Professional of the Year, Minority Owned Business of the Year, Member of the Year and Don Brown Entrepreneur Award; scwcc.com/accolades/nomination.
MONDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Funding Webinar — Hosted by SCORE Colorado Springs, 6:30-8 p.m., $25. Registration required: tinyurl.com/ub64v78r.
TUESDAY
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Business Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $38-$50 in-person, $15-$25 virtual. Registration required: tinyurl.com/3ubre8cu.
Virtual BBVA’s Center for Financial Education: Weathering a Financial Emergency — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/km59rxxj.
The Essentials of Estate Planning Webinar — Hosted by Hammond Law Group, 4-5:30 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/47p5ey8r.
WEDNESDAY
Market Research Through One-on-One Customer Interviews — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 10-11 a.m. $30. Registration required: tinyurl.com/wf7zk2em.
Virtual Business and Life Balance Post COVID Mental Health Series Part 3 — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 2-3 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2kf8wmp3.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY
Kingdom Business Summit — Opportunities to learn, grow and network with world-class thought leaders and experts in the business world, Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, go online for costs. Registration required: andrewwommackministries.regfox.com/kingdom-business-summit-2021.
THURSDAY
Virtual Quickbooks Online Version: Introduction Part 1 — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 1-4:30 p.m., $75. Registration required: tinyurl.com/4xs9dcrs.
THURSDAY AND JUNE 24
Virtual Take Your Communication Skills on Stage: Two Part Speaking Series — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $50. Registration required: tinyurl.com/mfhdr8s3.
FRIDAY
#SMALLBIZREALTALK Series: 503W — 9-10:30 a.m., Pikes Peak SBDC Training Site, 503 W. Colorado Ave., Registration required: tinyurl.com/u7bruxtz.
COMING UP
June 22: Virtual Attracting Media Attention and Making the Most of Your 15 Minutes — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 1-2:30 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/448upss5.
June 22 and 24: Virtual SmartSTART: Should You Start Your Own Business — Hosted by SCORE Colorado Springs, 6:30-8 p.m., $10. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2uzmr8bf.
June 23: Virtual How to do Business with the City — Registering with the City and Accessing Bidnet — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, noon-1 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/535tkr93.
June 23: Virtual Anxiety and Stress Management in the Workplace Mental Health Series Part 4 — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 2-3 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/nr6kt7rf.
June 24: Virtual Quickbooks Online Version: Mastering Part 2 — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 1-4:30 p.m., $75. Registration required: tinyurl.com/b6zbhxuy.
June 25: Virtual COS Open for Biz — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/3zhnw2x2.
June 29: The Essentials of Estate Planning Webinar — Hosted by Hammond Law Group, 2-3:30 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/3zk8xjfx.
June 30: Virtual Reintegration and Reengaging in the Workplace Mental Health Series Part 5 — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 2-3 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/fwfrey32.
July 7: Virtual How to Cope with Financial Stress in the Workplace Mental Health Series Part 6 — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 2-3 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/8szs77bk.
July 12: Virtual Introduction to SBDC — 10-11 a.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2zsynb9n.
July 15: The Power of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Speaker Series — With Kelly McDonald, 4:30-6 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $10-$25. Registration required: tinyurl.com/36tfvsvy.
July 17: Sesqui Soirée — Hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC to celebrate the city’s 150th birthday celebration, 6-9 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $70-$85. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/jwtf5r2c.
July 21: Virtual How to do Business with the City — Proposal Documentation — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, noon-1 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/3kmsh3zv.
July 26: Social Security 101 — Understanding Your Social Security Benefits Webinar — Hosted by PPACG, 4-5:30 p.m. Registration required: ppacg.org/events. Those attending this program are encouraged to set up a my Social Security account online at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.