SUNDAY
New Life Toastmasters — 2:30-3:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 14, community room, 1875 N. Dublin Blvd.; newlife.toastmastersclubs.org.
MONDAY
Introduction to SBDC — 10-11 a.m., Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 101, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y3anbpzf.
Go and Grow Networking — Noon-1 p.m., 410 Tia Juana St.; Jenn Wright, 499-9012.
Rotary Club of East Colorado Springs — 12:15-1:30 p.m., Patty Jewett Golf Course Clubhouse, 900 E. Espanola St., free; eastcolosprings rotary.org.
Colorado Springs Toastmasters Club 555 — 6 p.m., City Hall, 212 E. Kiowa St.; 555.toastmastersclubs.org.
Colorado Springs Apple Group Users Meeting — 6-8 p.m., Fire Station 14, Community Room, 1875 Dublin Blvd., free; smmug.org.
TUESDAY
Tenacious Toastmasters — 7:15-8:15 a.m., City Hall, Academy Room, 107 N. Nevada Ave.; Bob, 440-8853.
Tri-Lakes Business Accelerators — 7:45 a.m., Serranos Coffee, 625 W. Colorado 105, Monument; tinyurl.com/y6wjy9wg.
Power Hour Networking — 8-9 a.m., Shots Coffee, 162 Tracker Drive, Suite 100; danpiggot@gmail.com.
Search Engine Optimization (SEO) for Small Businesses — 9 a.m., Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 101, $30. Registration: tinyurl.com/yye6z36p.
Quail Lake Toastmasters — Noon-12:50 p.m., Microchip, 1150 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; Holly, members-813975@toastmasters clubs.org.
TopClass Toastmasters — 6:30-7:45 p.m., College America, 2020 N. Academy Blvd.; Deb Horowitz, 466-3652.
Wisdom and Wealth Mastermind Group — 7-9 p.m., 755 Colorado 105, Suite C, Palmer Lake; Monument Library, 488-0621.
WEDNESDAY
Pikes Peak Toastmasters — 6:44 a.m., National Swimming Pool Association, 4775 Granby Circle; 3044.toastmastersclubs.org.
Austin Bluffs Sertoma — 7:20 a.m., Valley Hi Country Club, 610 S. Chelton Road; sertomaincolorado.org.
Networking in Christ Chapter 102 — 7:30-9 a.m., IHOP, 8065 Colorado 83; Wayne Pinegar, 460-4649; wayne@nextagepikespeak.com.
Pikes Peak Professionals BNI — 7:45-9:30 a.m., Comfort Suites, 1055 Kelly Johnson Blvd.; Jason, 649-6825.
BNI Tri-Lakes — 8-9:30 a.m., call for location; Michelle, 484-0384.
Pep-Net Tri-Lakes — 8-9:30 a.m., call for location; John, 357-6601.
1 Million Cups — 9 a.m., go online for location: 1millioncups.com/ coloradosprings.
Developing a Solid Financial Plan — 9-11 a.m., Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 101, $30. Registration: tinyurl.com/yx9xbttr.
North Colorado Springs Rotary Club — Noon, Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St.; 522-2507.
Currently Speaking Toastmasters — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 14, 1875 Dublin Blvd., free; tinyurl.com/qx3om8n.
Business Exchange Meeting — Learn about low-cost group advertising, 8-9 p.m., Falcon Police Building, 7850 Goddard St.; Lisa, 522-1179.
THURSDAY
Networking in Christ Chapter 101 — 7-8:30 a.m., Kairos Coffee and Tea, inside YWAM, 505 Popes Bluff Trail; 494-3023, jerry_king@us.aflac.com.
Boot Camp: Steps to Owning Your Own Business — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 101, $20. Registration: tinyurl.com/y4vfn2dh.
Broadmoor Rotary Club Luncheon — Noon, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; Mark Potter, 331-4824.
Toastmasters — Noon-1 p.m., Fire Station 19, 2490 Research Parkway; faccmasters.toastmastersclubs.org, Jim Wood 685-5781.
Kiwanis Club of Pikes Peak — Noon-1 p.m., Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St., free for prospective new members; Alan Agee, 337-0711.
LegalShield and IDShield Business Overview — 7-8 p.m., Circle U Center-LegalShield Success Center, 1120 N. Circle Drive, Suite 10, free; 243-3174.
FRIDAY
Networking in Christ Chapter 103 — 7:30-8:45 a.m., Open Door Café, Rocky Mountain Calvary Church, 4285 N. Academy Blvd.; Tim Rohlfing, 599-7431, timothy.b.rohlfing@ampf.com.
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber First Friday — 7:30-9 a.m., Space Foundation, Area 51, 4425 Arrowswest Drive, $10-$25. Registration: tinyurl.com/y5p3hzsp.
Starz Group Networking — Businesses helping businesses, 8-9:30 a.m., Maria’s Taco Shop, 2812 E. Pikes Peak Ave., free, cost for breakfast; 229-6105.
C21 Toastmasters — 1-2 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; Deb Horowitz; 466-3652.
Capital Accumulation Club — For local investors interested in Crypto Currency, 8:30-9:30 p.m., Cafe 225, 225 N. Weber St.; Bill, 426-0081.
Rotary Club of Colorado Springs — Noon-1:30 p.m., The Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave.; administration.manager@coloradospringsrotary.org.
SATURDAY
Underearners Anonymous — 11 a.m.-noon, Movement Arts Community Studio, 525 E. Fountain Blvd., Suite 150; 660-8852.
COMING UP
July 17: Volunteers of America Hiring Event — 1-4 p.m., Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y6zya2u6.
July 25: An Evening in Tuscany: Women in Business Reception — 5-7:30 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive, $40. Registration: tinyurl.com/y4f2eg7f
Aug. 6: Understanding Your Social Security Benefits — Social Security 101 — 5:30-7:30 p.m., PPACG Area Agency of Aging, 14 S. Chestnut St., free. Registration: 471-2096.
Aug. 9: Women in Networking — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Shining Mountain Golf Course, 100 Shining Mountain Lane, Woodland Park, $18 for lunch. Reservations required by Aug. 2: Lindsey Mannix, 480-8638, wpwin@yahoo.com.
Aug. 15: Business After Hours — Taste of the Chamber & EDC — 5-7 p.m., Embassy Suites, 7290 Commerce Center Drive, $15-$25. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y4sfvewt.
Aug. 20: Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Accolades — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $55-$65. Registration: tinyurl.com/y398lage.
Sept. 9-13: Colorado Springs Start Up Week — Celebration of innovation, entrepreneurialism and the creative spaces and places that make up the Colorado Springs startup ecosystem; tinyurl.com/y33xctld.
Sept. 12: State of the City — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $65-$75. Registration: tinyurl.com/y57rb9r3.
Sept. 13: Women in Networking — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Shining Mountain Golf Course, 100 Shining Mountain Lane, Woodland Park, $18 for lunch. Reservations required by Sept. 6: Lindsey Mannix, 480-8638, wpwin@yahoo.com.
Oct. 10: Social Security 101 Webinar — 4 p.m. Registration: 471-2096, ppacg.org/events.
Oct. 11: Women in Networking — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Shining Mountain Golf Course, 100 Shining Mountain Lane, Woodland Park, $18 for lunch. Reservations required by Oct. 4: Lindsey Mannix, 480-8638, wpwin@yahoo.com.
Nov. 8: Women in Networking — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Shining Mountain Golf Course, 100 Shining Mountain Lane, Woodland Park, $18 for lunch. Reservations required by Nov. 1: Lindsey Mannix, 480-8638, wpwin@yahoo.com.
Dec. 12: Social Security 101 Webinar — 4 p.m. Registration: 471-2096, ppacg.org/events.