TUESDAY AND THURSDAY
Employment Education: Using Indeed and Craigslist in Your Job Search — 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, The Independence Center, 729 S. Tejon St.; 1-3 p.m. Thursday virtual; Registration: theindependencecenter.org.
Virtual SmartSTART 1: Should You Start Your Own Business — Hosted by SCORE Colorado Springs, 6:30-8 p.m., go online for cost. Registration required: tinyurl.com/b436kewd.
WEDNESDAY
Virtual Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Membership Benefits Seminar — 8-9:30 a.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/42p8v8z9.
Virtual How to Cope with Financial Stress in the Workplace Mental Health Series Part 6 — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 2-3 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/8szs77bk.
THURSDAY
Virtual BBVA’s Center for Financial Education: Business Financial Statements — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/4f89jhtm.
Virtual Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Interactive Town Hall — Topic is COVID 19 vaccination for younger children, 4-5 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/25rkbmae.
FRIDAY
Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce First Friday — 7:30-9 a.m., Space Foundation, Area 51, $10-$20. Registration required: tinyurl.com/3utkjyuj.
#SMALLBIZREALTALK Series: Dart Wars — 9-10:30 a.m., Dart Wars, 5850 Championship View. Registration required: tinyurl.com/uusnr3t3.
COMING UP
July 12: Virtual Introduction to SBDC — 10-11 a.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2zsynb9n.
July 12 and 14: Virtual Created Your Own Business Plan — Hosted by SCORE Colorado Springs, 6:30-8 p.m., go online for cost. Registration required: tinyurl.com/avm6bzy7.
July 12-Aug. 18: Virtual SmartSTART Series 1-7 — 6:30-8 p.m., $120. Registration required: tinyurl.com/6v3e46mk.
July 13 and 15: Employment Education: How to Use Job Search Sites — 10 a.m.-noon July 13, The Independence Center, 729 S. Tejon St.; 1-3 p.m. July 15 virtual. Registration: theindependencecenter.org.
July 14: Virtual Determine Your Target Market — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., $30. Registration required: tinyurl.com/sdk8cjd8.
July 15: Seven Critical Skills for Managing Conflict in your Small Business...And Why You Really Need Them — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Pikes Peak SBDC at Catalyst Campus, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $30. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2zn9vcz4.
July 15: The Power of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Speaker Series — With Kelly McDonald, 4:30-6 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $10-$25. Registration required: tinyurl.com/36tfvsvy.
July 15: Boots and Suits at the Rodeo — Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC's Business After Hours, 5-7 p.m., Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $25 for nonmembers. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2938fmuj.
July 17: Sesqui Soirée — Hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC to celebrate the city's 150th birthday celebration, 6-9 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $70-$85. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/jwtf5r2c.
July 21: Virtual Cybersecurity Simplified: What Your Small Business Needs to Know — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 9-10:30 a.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/w5x36vxn.
July 21: Virtual How to do Business with the City - Proposal Documentation — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, noon-1 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/3kmsh3zv.
July 26: Social Security 101 - Understanding Your Social Security Benefits Webinar — Hosted by PPACG, 4-5:30 p.m. Registration required: ppacg.org/events. Those attending this program are encouraged to set up a my Social Security account online at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
July 27: Virtual BBVA’s Center for Financial Education: Weathering a Financial Emergency — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 9-10 a.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/km59rxxj.
Aug. 17: Accolades Awards Luncheon — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Antlers Hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $65-$75. Registration required by Aug. 10: tinyurl.com/9mz76r73.