THURSDAY

Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — Speakers: Jayme Holligan and Jason DeaBueno, Silver Key, 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

FRIDAY

Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce First Friday — 7:30-9 a.m., Space Foundation, Area 51, 4425 Arrowswest Drive, $10-$20 in advance, $25 at door. Registration: tinyurl.com/2zhzyh4m.

COMING UP

July 13: Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC Boots and Suits at the Rodeo — 5-7 p.m., Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $20-$30. Registration: tinyurl.com/nhca6jx4.

July 18: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Business Lunch — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Garden of the Gods Resort & Club Three Graces Ballroom in the Strata Wellness Building, 3314 Mesa Road, $38-$50. Registration: tinyurl.com/22xfuz54.

July 18: Tri-Lakes Chamber Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Western Museum of Mining and Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd. Free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

July 20: Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — Speaker: Stacy Jones, Warrior Insurance, 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

July 25: AI-What You Need to Know — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

Aug. 15: 2023 Accolades Luncheon — 11 a.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $125-$150. Reservations: scwcc.com/accolades.

Sept. 14: 2023 State of the City — 7:30-9 a.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $85-$100. Registration: tinyurl.com/yc2js4v9.

Oct. 7: Chamber of Commerce and EDC Annual Gala — 6-10 p.m., US Olympic & Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St., $225-$325. Reservations: tinyurl.com/2p84xap3.

ONGOING

Virtual Apple Club Meeting — With Q&A and presentations, 6-8 p.m. second Mondays; smmug.org. Email for virtual meeting credentials: [email protected].

Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 5:55-7:15 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; 720-989-8944, [email protected].

Resume Clinic — 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.

Customer Service Certification Training — 2-4 p.m. First Tuesdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.

Interview Skills — 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.