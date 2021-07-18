MONDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Virtual How to Do Market Research — Hosted by SCORE Colorado Springs, 6:30-8 p.m., go online for cost. Registration required: tinyurl.com/hvfcmd33.
TUESDAY
Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Business Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $38-$50. Registration required: tinyurl.com/yv6eadzz.
WEDNESDAY
Virtual Cybersecurity Simplified: What Your Small Business Needs to Know — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 9-10:30 a.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/w5x36vxn.
Virtual How to do Business with the City - Proposal Documentation — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, noon-1 p.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/3kmsh3zv.
COMING UP
July 26: Social Security 101 - Understanding Your Social Security Benefits Webinar — Hosted by PPACG, 4-5:30 p.m. Registration required: ppacg.org/events. Those attending this program are encouraged to set up a My Social Security account online at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
July 26 and 28: Virtual Marketing Your Business and Driving Sales — Hosted by SCORE Colorado Springs, 6:30-8 p.m., go online for cost. Registration required: tinyurl.com/wz34h3j6.
July 27: Virtual BBVA’s Center for Financial Education: Weathering a Financial Emergency — Hosted by Pikes Peak SBDC, 9-10 a.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/km59rxxj.
July 27 and 29: Virtual SmartStart1 - Should You Start Your Own Business? — Hosted by SCORE Colorado Springs, 6:30-8 p.m., go online for cost. Registration required: tinyurl.com/d4zz9cc.
Aug. 17: Accolades Awards Luncheon — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Antlers Hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $65-$75. Registration required by Aug. 10: tinyurl.com/9mz76r73.
Aug. 27: Hispanic Chamber's La Vida — 5:30-9:30 p.m., County Club of Colorado, 125 Clubhouse Drive, $60 and up. Registration required: cosconcilio.com.
Sept. 27: Social Security 101 - Understanding Your Social Security Benefits Webinar — 4-5:30 p.m., free. Registration required: ppacg.org/events. Those attending this program are encouraged to set up a My Social Security account online at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
Sept. 28: Hispanic Chamber's Hispanic Heritage Business Luncheon — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, $30 and up. Registration required: cosconcilio.com.