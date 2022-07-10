WEDNESDAY
Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Membership Benefits Seminar — 4-5:30 p.m., SCWCC Office, 2424 Garden of the Gods Road, Building C, Suite 250. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p89924e.
Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC Boots N' Suites Business After Hours — 4-7 p.m., Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $25-$45. Registration: tinyurl.com/m4ays66k.
COMING UP
July 18: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Group Happy Hour and Launch Events — 5-7 p.m., The Public House at the Alexander, 3104 N. Nevada Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/83vwdwuz.
July 19: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Business Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $38-$50. Registration: tinyurl.com/2kf6kjcw.
July 28: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Sunset Meet & Greet — 5-7 p.m., Care and Share Food Bank, 2605 Preamble Point, $15-$20. Registration: tinyurl.com/yb3v5pxe.
Aug. 19: Business & Arts Lunch — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $70-$90. Registration: tinyurl.com/mr28bhwk.
Aug. 30: Accolades Awards Luncheon — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $75-$85. Registration required by Aug. 23: tinyurl.com/3d4yz7bc.
Sept. 8: State of the City — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $80-$100. Registration: tinyurl.com/2n6849cy.
Oct. 29: Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC Annual Gala — 6-10 p.m., The Broadmoor, International Center, 1 Lake Ave., $220-$320. Reservations: tinyurl.com/83vwdwuz.
Nov. 10: State of the Region — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $70-$90. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p9c5kp7.
Dec. 5: Legislative Roundtable — 4-6 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $50-$80. Registration: tinyurl.com/mwnrnhsz.
ONGOING
Virtual Apple Club Meeting — With Q&A and presentations, 6-8 p.m. second Mondays; smmug.org. Email for virtual meeting credentials: jeffj@smmug.org.
Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 5:55-7:15 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; 720-989-8944, southad4@d6leaders.org.