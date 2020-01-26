MONDAY
California Casualty Hiring Event — 9 a.m.-noon, Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/rorrvoe.
Go and Grow Networking — Noon-1 p.m., 410 Tia Juana St.; Jenn Wright, 499-9012.
Rotary Club of East Colorado Springs — 12:15-1:30 p.m., Patty Jewett Golf Course Clubhouse, 900 E. Espanola St., free for visitors; 963-3674, dlawy75@gmail.com.
Colorado Springs Toastmasters Club 555 — 6 p.m., City Hall, 212 E. Kiowa St.; 555.toastmastersclubs.org.
TUESDAY
Tri-Lakes Business Accelerators — 7:45 a.m., Serranos Coffee, 625 W. Colorado 105, Monument; tinyurl.com/y6wjy9wg.
Power Hour Networking — 8-9 a.m., Shots Coffee, 162 Tracker Drive, Suite 100; danpiggot@gmail.com.
Tek Experts Hiring Event — 1-3 p.m., Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y7rwyadh.
TopClass Toastmasters — 6:30-7:45 p.m., College America, 2020 N. Academy Blvd.; Deb Horowitz, 466-3652.
WEDNESDAY
Pikes Peak Toastmasters — 6:44 a.m., National Swimming Pool Association, 4775 Granby Circle; 3044.toastmastersclubs.org.
Pikes Peak Professionals BNI — 7:45-9:30 a.m., Comfort Suites, 1055 Kelly Johnson Blvd.; Jason, 649-6825.
BNI Tri-Lakes — 8-9:30 a.m., call for location; Michelle, 484-0384.
Pep-Net Tri-Lakes — 8-9:30 a.m., call for location; John, 357-6601.
1 Million Cups — 9 a.m., go online for location: 1millioncups.com/coloradosprings.
North Colorado Springs Rotary Club — Noon, Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St.; 522-2507.
EviCore Hiring Event — 1-3:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y3vkbxn9.
Branding for Small Business — 6-8 p.m., Catalyst Innovation Campus, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $15. Registration: tinyurl.com/vqoyac6.
Currently Speaking Toastmasters — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 14, 1875 Dublin Blvd., free; tinyurl.com/qx3om8n.
THURSDAY
Starz Group Networking — Businesses helping businesses, 8-9:30 a.m., Citadel Mall, 750 Citadel Drive E., Suite 1112; 229-6105.
Broadmoor Rotary Club Luncheon — Noon, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; Mark Potter, 331-4824.
Toastmasters — Noon-1 p.m., Fire Station 19, 2490 Research Parkway; faccmasters.toastmastersclubs.org, Jim Wood 685-5781.
Kiwanis Club of Pikes Peak — Noon-1 p.m., The Bench, 424 S. Nevada Ave., free for prospective new members; Alan Agee, 337-0711.
Charter Communications Hiring Event — 1-4 p.m., Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y92p9ur5.
LegalShield and IDShield Business Overview — 7-8 p.m., Circle U Center-LegalShield Success Center, 1120 N. Circle Drive, Suite 10, free; 243-3174.
FRIDAY
2020 State of the State — With Gov. Jared Polis, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $60-$70. Registration: tinyurl.com/sqebwyu.
Rotary Club of Colorado Springs — Noon-1:30 p.m., The Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave.; administration.manager@coloradospringsrotary.org.
C21 Toastmasters — 1-2 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; Deb Horowitz; 466-3652.
Capital Accumulation Club — For local investors interested in cryptocurrency, 8:30-9:30 p.m., Cafe 225, 225 N. Weber St.; Bill, 426-0081.
SATURDAY
Underearners Anonymous — 11 a.m.-noon, Movement Arts Community Studio, 525 E. Fountain Blvd., Suite 150; 660-8852.
COMING UP
Saturday-March 21: Free Tax Help — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, Pikes Peak Community College, second floor rotunda, 5675 S. Academy Blvd. For families making $56,000 or less. Appointments required: ppcc.edu/tax-help-colorado.
Feb. 5: Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Membership Benefits Seminar — 8-9:30 a.m., SCWCC Office, 2424 Garden of the Gods Road, building C, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/sae9hkc.
Feb. 5: Macroeconomics: The Economy at Work — 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $40. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Feb. 6: Coffee Club — Social Security — 10-11 a.m., The Citadel, Polished Marketing, 750 Citadel Drive E., Level 1 near food court. Registration required by Tuesday before event: 282-3303.
Feb. 6: Prescriptions for Success PR and Marketing Lunch and Learn — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $17-$27. Registration: 687-9885, tinyurl.com/vula4sz.
Feb. 12: JobNewsUSA.com Colorado Springs Job Fair — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Hotel Eleganté, 2886 S. Circle Drive, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/raadned.
Feb. 13: Coffee Club—Social Security — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Marco’s Pizza, Community Events Room, 9420 Briar Village Point. Registration required by Tuesday before event: 282-3303.
Feb. 20: Coffee Club—Market Updates — 10-11 a.m., The Citadel, Polished Marketing, 750 Citadel Drive E., Level 1 near food court. Registration required by Tuesday before event: 282-3303.
Feb. 27: Coffee Club—Market Updates — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Marco’s Pizza, Community Events Room, 9420 Briar Village Point. Registration required by Tuesday before event: 282-3303.
March 5: Coffee Club—Social Security — 10-11 a.m., The Citadel, Polished Marketing, 750 Citadel Drive E., Level 1 near food court. Registration required by Tuesday before event: 282-3303.
March 12: Coffee Club—Social Security — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Marco’s Pizza, Community Events Room, 9420 Briar Village Point. Registration required by Tuesday before event: 282-3303.
March 19: Coffee Club—Market Updates — 10-11 a.m., The Citadel, Polished Marketing, 750 Citadel Drive E., Level 1 near food court. Registration required by Tuesday before event: 282-3303.
March 26: Coffee Club—Market Updates — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Marco’s Pizza, Community Events Room, 9420 Briar Village Point. Registration required by Tuesday before event: 282-3303.
April 8: You Have the Power to Save Money — 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Natural Grocers, 7298 N. Academy Blvd., $25. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.