MONDAY
Go and Grow Networking — Noon-1 p.m., 410 Tia Juana St.; Jenn Wright, 499-9012.
Rotary Club of East Colorado Springs — 12:15-1:30 p.m., Patty Jewett Golf Course Clubhouse, 900 E. Espanola St., free for visitors; 963-3674, dlawy75@gmail.com.
CaptionCall Hiring Event — 1-4 p.m., Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y3znxquh.
Colorado Springs Toastmasters Club 555 — 6 p.m., City Hall, 212 E. Kiowa St.; 555.toastmastersclubs.org.
TUESDAY
Tri-Lakes Business Accelerators — 7:45 a.m., Serranos Coffee, 625 W. Colorado 105, Monument; tinyurl.com/y6wjy9wg.
Power Hour Networking — 8-9 a.m., Shots Coffee, 162 Tracker Drive, Suite 100; danpiggot@gmail.com.
Garden of the Gods Rotary Social Meetings — 12:15-1:30 p.m., Black Bear Diner, 1340 Garden of the Gods Road; portal.clubrunner.ca/3263.
Tek Experts Hiring Event — 1-4 p.m., Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y7rwyadh.
SmartStart Startup Basics Workshop — 6-9 p.m., Catalyst Innovation Campus, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., first floor training room, free. Registration: coloradosprings.score.org.
Colorado Springs Real Estate Investor Association — 6:30 p.m., Third Space Coffee, 5670 N. Academy Blvd.; 232-6709, tinyurl.com/y7kly3cj.
WEDNESDAY
Pikes Peak Toastmasters — 6:44 a.m., National Swimming Pool Association, 4775 Granby Circle; 3044.toastmastersclubs.org.
Austin Bluffs Sertoma — Serving the hearing impaired and the community at large, 7:20 a.m., Valley Hi Country Club, 610 S. Chelton Road; 331-1212. mbca@comcast.net.
Pikes Peak Professionals BNI — 7:45-9:30 a.m., Comfort Suites, 1055 Kelly Johnson Blvd.; Jason, 649-6825.
BNI Tri-Lakes — 8-9:30 a.m., call for location; Michelle, 484-0384.
Pep-Net Tri-Lakes — 8-9:30 a.m., call for location; John, 357-6601.
1 Million Cups — 9 a.m., go online for location: 1millioncups.com/coloradosprings.
North Colorado Springs Rotary Club — Noon, Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St.; 522-2507.
EviCore Hiring Event — 1-3 p.m., Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y3vkbxn9.
Currently Speaking Toastmasters — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 14, 1875 Dublin Blvd., free; tinyurl.com/qx3om8n.
Business Exchange Meeting — Learn about low-cost group advertising, 8-9 p.m., Falcon Police Building, 7850 Goddard St.; Lisa, 522-1179.
THURSDAY
Starz Group Networking — Businesses helping businesses, 8-9:30 a.m., Citadel Mall, 750 Citadel Drive East, Suite 1112; 229-6105.
Coffee Club—Social Security — 10-11 a.m., The Citadel, Polished Marketing, 750 Citadel Drive East, level one near food court. Registration required by Tuesday before event: 282-3303.
Broadmoor Rotary Club Luncheon — Noon, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; Mark Potter, 331-4824.
Toastmasters — Noon-1 p.m., Fire Station 19, 2490 Research Parkway; faccmasters.toastmastersclubs.org, Jim Wood 685-5781.
Kiwanis Club of Pikes Peak — Noon-1 p.m., The Bench, 424 S. Nevada Ave., free for prospective new members; Alan Agee, 337-0711.
LegalShield and IDShield Business Overview — 7-8 p.m., Circle U Center-LegalShield Success Center, 1120 N. Circle Drive, Suite 10, free; 243-3174.
FRIDAY
C21 Toastmasters — 1-2 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; Deb Horowitz; 466-3652.
Capital Accumulation Club — For local investors interested in cryptocurrency, 8:30-9:30 p.m., Cafe 225, 225 N. Weber St.; Bill, 426-0081.
Rotary Club of Colorado Springs — Noon-1:30 p.m., The Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave.; administration.manager@coloradospringsrotary.org.
SATURDAY
Underearners Anonymous — 11 a.m.-noon, Movement Arts Community Studio, 525 E. Fountain Blvd., Suite 150; 660-8852.
COMING UP
Jan. 14: Buzz with the B’s Networking Breakfast — 7:30-9 a.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 1810 Briargate Blvd., $13-$16. Registration: tinyurl.com/u9nn7k6.
Jan. 14: HR Basics for Small Businesses — 6-8 p.m., Catalyst Innovation Campus, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., first floor training room, $15. Registration: tinyurl.com/tjlzcor.
Jan. 15: Cybersecurity Summit and Industry Day — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., The Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $75. Registration: tinyurl.com/wkw8ypw.
Jan. 15: Social Media in Our Backyard — 9-11 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $15, $20 for two. Registration: tinyurl.com/vz4ytcf.
Jan. 15: Real Estate Investment Hour — 6-7:30 p.m., Atlas Real Estate, 401 N. Tejon St., free. Registration: tinyurl.com/qlje4fj.
Jan. 15: Digital Marketing Bootcamp — 6-8 p.m., Catalyst Innovation Campus, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., first floor training room, $30. Registration: tinyurl.com/rhhgt39.
Jan. 16: Effective Marketing Research for Small Businesses — 1-4 p.m., Pikes Peak SBDC, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 101, $30. Registration: tinyurl.com/sade2h2.
Jan. 21: Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Business Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $38-$50 in advance, $55 walk-ins; tinyurl.com/slkmedx.
Jan. 21: SmartStart Startup Basics Workshop — 6-9 p.m., Catalyst Innovation Campus, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., first floor training room, free. Registration: coloradosprings.score.org.
Jan. 23: Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Sunset Meet & Greet — 5-7 p.m., Office Evolution, 7222 Commerce Drive, $15-$20. Registration: tinyurl.com/tdqasx4.
Jan. 25: Retirement Income Planning — Noon-1 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free. Registration: montwealth.com/events.htm.
Feb. 5: Macroeconomics: The Economy at Work — 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $40. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
April 8: You Have the Power to Save Money — 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Natural Grocers, 7298 N. Academy Blvd., $25. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.