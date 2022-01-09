WEDNESDAY
Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Membership Benefit Seminar — 4-5:30 p.m., SCWCC office, 2424 Garden of the Gods Road, Suite 250. Registration required: tinyurl.com/yckdbfy4.
COMING UP
Jan. 18: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Business Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $38-$50. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2dbwsyd9.
Jan. 19: State of the State — Hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC with Gov. Jared Polis, 4-5:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $45-$65. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2vahxjn4.
Jan. 20: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Committee Essentials — Learn about various SCWCC committee opportunities, 5-6:30 p.m. SCWCC office, 2424 Garden of the Gods Road, Building C. Registration required: tinyurl.com/24fhw3ch.
Jan. 24: Colorado Springs Toastmasters Club Open House — With speaker Greg Von Williams, 5:30-7 p.m., Library 21c, Create Space Room, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; 757-6963.
