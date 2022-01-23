MONDAY
Colorado Springs Toastmasters Club Open House — With speaker Greg Von Williams, 5:30-7 p.m., Library 21c, Create Space Room, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; 757-6963.
THURSDAY
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Sunset Meet & Greet — 5-7 p.m., SCWCC Offices, 2424 Garden of the Gods Road, $15-$20. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2p93fvw5.
FRIDAY
Breakfast and Business Cards — Construction & Development — Hosted by Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, 7:30-9:30 a.m., UCCS Downtown, 102 S. Tejon St., Suite 105-A, $10. Registration required: tinyurl.com/jskcdjdn.
ONGOING
Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 5:55-7:15 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; 720-989-8944, southad4@d6leaders.org.
Virtual Triple Nickel Toastmasters — 6-7:30 p.m. second and fourth Mondays; 720-989-8944, 555.toastmastersclubs.org.