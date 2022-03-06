Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
ONGOING
Free Tax Preparation — IRS-certified PPCC accounting students will prepare and file tax returns free of charge to households with incomes of $57,000 a year and less through March 19. Appointments required: ppcc.edu/tax-help-colorado.
Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 5:55-7:15 p.m., second and fourth Mondays, Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; 720-989-8944, southad4@d6leaders.org.
Virtual Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 6-7:30 p.m., second and fourth Mondays; 555.toastmastersclubs.org.