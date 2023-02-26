TUESDAY
Southern Colorado Women's Chamber Marketing Workshop — Be Seen and Get Found, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, $25. Registration: tinyurl.com/37wmwedp.
State of the Tri-Lakes Chamber and Economic Update Lunch — With Mary Kelly, CEO Productive Leaders, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Great Wolf Lodge, 9494 Federal Drive, $50-$60. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
FRIDAY
Southern Colorado Women's Chamber First Friday — 7:30-9 a.m., Space Foundation, Area 51, 4225 Arrowswest Drive, $10-$20. Registration: tinyurl.com/283yup42.
COMING UP
March 7: Mind, Body, Business — An event celebrating women hosted by Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Garden of the Gods Resort and Club, 3314 Mesa Road, $125-$225. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p84948n.
ONGOING
Free Personal Income Tax Preparation — Hosted by Pikes Peak United Way for those who qualify, through April 18. For qualifications and appointments, call 2-1-1, ppunitedway.org.
Virtual Apple Club Meeting — With Q&A and presentations, 6-8 p.m. second Mondays; smmug.org. Email for virtual meeting credentials: jeffj@smmug.org.
Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 5:55-7:15 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; 720-989-8944, southad4@d6leaders.org.
Resume Clinic — 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.
Customer Service Certification Training — 2-4 p.m. First Tuesdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.
Interview Skills — 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.