TUESDAY

Southern Colorado Women's Chamber Marketing Workshop — Be Seen and Get Found, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, $25. Registration: tinyurl.com/37wmwedp.

State of the Tri-Lakes Chamber and Economic Update Lunch — With Mary Kelly, CEO Productive Leaders, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Great Wolf Lodge, 9494 Federal Drive, $50-$60. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

FRIDAY

Southern Colorado Women's Chamber First Friday — 7:30-9 a.m., Space Foundation, Area 51, 4225 Arrowswest Drive, $10-$20. Registration: tinyurl.com/283yup42.

COMING UP

March 7: Mind, Body, Business — An event celebrating women hosted by Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Garden of the Gods Resort and Club, 3314 Mesa Road, $125-$225. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p84948n.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

ONGOING

Free Personal Income Tax Preparation — Hosted by Pikes Peak United Way for those who qualify, through April 18. For qualifications and appointments, call 2-1-1, ppunitedway.org.

Virtual Apple Club Meeting — With Q&A and presentations, 6-8 p.m. second Mondays; smmug.org. Email for virtual meeting credentials: jeffj@smmug.org.

Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 5:55-7:15 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; 720-989-8944, southad4@d6leaders.org.

Resume Clinic — 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.

Customer Service Certification Training — 2-4 p.m. First Tuesdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.

Interview Skills — 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.