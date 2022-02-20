Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
THURSDAY
Peak Vista Job Fair — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Peak Vista Administration Building, 3205 N. Academy Blvd., Suite 130; peakvista.org/careers.
Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Meet & Greet — 5-7 p.m., Sacred Space Therapeutics, 459 Windchime Place, $15-$20. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p9b8kpv.
FRIDAY
Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC Breakfast and Business Cards - Home Services — 7:30-9:30 a.m., UCCS Downtown, 102 S. Tejon St., Suite 105-A, $10. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p8p86tj.
COMING UP
March 1: Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC Chamber Connect: Marketing — 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Colorado Technical University, 1575 Garden of the Gods Road, Suite 100, $5, not including lunch. Registration: tinyurl.com/zcft4zay.
ONGOING
Free Tax Preparation — IRS-certified PPCC accounting students will prepare and file tax returns free of charge to households with incomes of $57,000 a year and less through March 19. Appointments required: ppcc.edu/tax-help-colorado.
Virtual Apple Club Meeting — With Q&A and presentations, 6-8 p.m. second Mondays; smmug.org. Email for virtual meeting credentials: jeffj@smmug.org.
Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 5:55-7:15 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; 720-989-8944, southad4@d6leaders.org.
Virtual Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 6-7:30 p.m. second and fourth Mondays; 555.toastmastersclubs.org.