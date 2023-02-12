MONDAY

Southern Colorado Women's Chamber Young Professionals Coffee Meetup — 10-11 a.m., Rico's Café, 322 N. Tejon St. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p9baej7.

THURSDAY

Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — With Haley Chapin of Tri-Lakes Cares, 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC 2023 State of the Chamber — 8-9:30 a.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15-$25. Registration: tinyurl.com/m6tkk2wr.

FRIDAY

21st Century Toastmasters Open House — 12:45 p.m., Library 21c, Create Space Room, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, and virtually. Registration: tinyurl.com/4t2yksun.

COMING UP

Feb. 21: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber Business Lunch — Topic: Cybersecurity, Do You Know Who's Watching You? 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Garden of the Gods Resort and Club, 3314 Mesa Road, $38-$50. Registration: tinyurl.com/yc5cjvxm.

Feb. 21: Tri-Lakes Chamber Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Fairfield Inn, 15275 Struthers Road, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

Feb. 23: Employees - How to Get'em and Keep'em — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

Feb. 23: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber Sunset Meet & Greet — 5-7 p.m., Spherion, 2020 N. Academy Blvd., Suite 236, $15-$20. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p98w6z8.

Feb. 25: American Advertising Awards Gala — 6-8 p.m., U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, 200 W. Sierra Madre St., $110. Tickets: tinyurl.com/3ud448zv.

Feb. 28: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber Marketing Workshop — Be Seen and Get Found, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, $25. Registration: tinyurl.com/37wmwedp.

Feb. 28: State of the Tri-Lakes Chamber and Economic Update Lunch — With Mary Kelly, CEO Productive Leaders, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Great Wolf Lodge, 9494 Federal Drive, $50-$60. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

March 7: Mind, Body, Business — An event celebrating women hosted by Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Garden of the Gods Resort and Club, 3314 Mesa Road, $125-$225. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p84948n,

ONGOING

Free Personal Income Tax Preparation — Hosted by Pikes Peak United Way for those who qualify, through April 18. For qualifications and appointments, call 2-1-1, ppunitedway.org.

Virtual Apple Club Meeting — With Q&A and presentations, 6-8 p.m. second Mondays; smmug.org. Email for virtual meeting credentials: jeffj@smmug.org.

Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 5:55-7:15 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; 720-989-8944, southad4@d6leaders.org.

Resume Clinic — 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.

Customer Service Certification Training — 2-4 p.m. First Tuesdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.

Interview Skills — 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.