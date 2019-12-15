SUNDAY
New Life Toastmasters — 2:30-3:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 14, community room, 1875 N. Dublin Blvd.; newlife.toastmastersclubs.org.
S-Peak Leaders Advanced Toastmasters — 6:30-8:15 p.m., Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive; Deb Horowitz, 466-3652.
MONDAY
Luce Research Hiring Event — 9 a.m.-noon, Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/yy3vhw8l.
Go and Grow Networking — Noon-1 p.m., 410 Tia Juana St.; Jenn Wright, 499-9012.
Rotary Club of East Colorado Springs — 12:15-1:30 p.m., Patty Jewett Golf Course Clubhouse, 900 E. Espanola St., free for visitors; 963-3674, dlawy75@gmail.com.
Colorado Springs Toastmasters Club 555 — 6 p.m., City Hall, 212 E. Kiowa St.; 555.toastmastersclubs.org.
Colorado Springs Apple Group Users Meeting — 6-8 p.m., Fire Station 14, Community Room, 1875 Dublin Blvd., free; smmug.org.
TUESDAY
Tri-Lakes Business Accelerators — 7:45 a.m., Serranos Coffee, 625 W. Colorado 105, Monument; tinyurl.com/y6wjy9wg.
Power Hour Networking — 8-9 a.m., Shots Coffee, 162 Tracker Drive, Suite 100; danpiggot@gmail.com.
Service Source Hiring Event — 9 a.m.-noon, Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y2a3axdj.
Women Informed Series: Women’s Business Enterprise Council West Updates — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 101, $10. Registration: tinyurl.com/rx3fr77.
Association of Fundraising Professionals Southern Colorado Chapter Mixer — 4:30 p.m., go online for location; afpsc.memberlodge.org.
Garden of the Gods Rotary Social Club — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Black Bear Diner, 1340 Garden of the Gods Road; portal.clubrunner.ca/3263.
Colorado Springs Real Estate Investor Association — 6:30 p.m., Third Space Coffee, 5670 N. Academy Blvd.; 232-6709, tinyurl.com/y7kly3cj.
Business After Hours — Hosted by Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Go online for times and location: trilakeschamber.com.
WEDNESDAY
Pikes Peak Toastmasters — 6:44 a.m., National Swimming Pool Association, 4775 Granby Circle; 3044.toastmastersclubs.org.
Pikes Peak Professionals BNI — 7:45-9:30 a.m., Comfort Suites, 1055 Kelly Johnson Blvd.; Jason, 649-6825.
BNI Tri-Lakes — 8-9:30 a.m., call for location; Michelle, 484-0384.
Pep-Net Tri-Lakes — 8-9:30 a.m., call for location; John, 357-6601.
1 Million Cups — 9 a.m., go online for location: 1millioncups.com/coloradosprings.
Discover Goodwill Hiring Event — 9 a.m.-noon, Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y5swovpo.
North Colorado Springs Rotary Club — Noon, Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St.; 522-2507.
EviCore Hiring Event — 1-3:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y3vkbxn9.
Currently Speaking Toastmasters — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 14, 1875 Dublin Blvd., free; tinyurl.com/qx3om8n.
THURSDAY
Starz Group Networking — Businesses helping businesses, 8-9:30 a.m., Citadel Mall, 750 Citadel Drive E., Suite 1112; 229-6105.
Broadmoor Rotary Club Luncheon — Noon, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; Mark Potter, 331-4824.
Toastmasters — Noon-1 p.m., Fire Station 19, 2490 Research Parkway; faccmasters.toastmastersclubs.org, Jim Wood 685-5781.
Kiwanis Club of Pikes Peak — Noon-1 p.m., The Bench, 424 S. Nevada Ave., free for prospective new members; Alan Agee, 337-0711.
LegalShield and IDShield Business Overview — 7-8 p.m., Circle U Center-LegalShield Success Center, 1120 N. Circle Drive, Suite 10, free; 243-3174.
Chamber Connect — Go online for times and location; cscedc.com.
FRIDAY
C21 Toastmasters — 1-2 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; Deb Horowitz; 466-3652.
Capital Accumulation Club — For local investors interested in cryptocurrency, 8:30-9:30 p.m., Cafe 225, 225 N. Weber St.; Bill, 426-0081.
Rotary Club of Colorado Springs — Noon-1:30 p.m., The Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave.; administration.manager@coloradospringsrotary.org.
SATURDAY
Underearners Anonymous — 11 a.m.-noon, Movement Arts Community Studio, 525 E. Fountain Blvd., Suite 150; 660-8852.
COMING UP
Jan. 25: Retirement Income Planning — Noon-1 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free. Registration: montwealth.com/events.htm.