SUNDAY
New Life Toastmasters — 2:30-3:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 14, community room, 1875 N. Dublin Blvd.; newlife.toastmastersclubs.org.
S-Peak Leaders Advanced Toastmasters — 6:30-8:15 p.m., Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive; Deb Horowitz, 466-3652.
MONDAY
Go and Grow Networking — Noon-1 p.m., 410 Tia Juana St.; Jenn Wright, 499-9012.
Rotary Club of East Colorado Springs — 12:15-1:30 p.m., Patty Jewett Golf Course Clubhouse, 900 E. Espanola St., free; eastcolosprings rotary.org.
Colorado Springs Toastmasters Club 555 — 6 p.m., City Hall, 212 E. Kiowa St.; 555.toastmastersclubs.org.
TUESDAY
Tenacious Toastmasters — 7:15-8:15 a.m., City Hall, Academy Room, 107 N. Nevada Ave.; Bob, 440-8853.
Tri-Lakes Business Accelerators — 7:45 a.m., Fairfield Inn, 15275 Struthers Road; tinyurl.com/ y6wjy9wg.
Power Hour Networking — 8-9 a.m., Shots Coffee, 162 Tracker Drive, Suite 100; danpiggot@gmail.com.
Women Informed Training Series: Marketing to the Federal Government — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Pikes Peak SBDC Training Site-Catalyst Campus, 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $10. Registration: tinyurl.com/ya4szk29.
Quail Lake Toastmasters — Noon-12:50 p.m., Microchip, 1150 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; Holly, members-813975@toastmasters clubs.org.
Charter Communications Hiring Event — 1-4 p.m., Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y92p9ur5.
Association of Fundraising Professionals Southern Colorado Chapter Mixer — 4:30 p.m., go online for location; afpsc.member lodge.org.
Colorado Springs Real Estate Investor Association — 6:30 p.m., Third Space Coffee, 5670 N. Academy Blvd.; 232-6709, tinyurl.com/y7kly3cj.
Business After Hours — Hosted by Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Go online for times and location: trilakeschamber.com.
WEDNESDAY
Pikes Peak Toastmasters — 6:44 a.m., National Swimming Pool Association, 4775 Granby Circle; 3044.toastmastersclubs.org.
CS Business Builders — A Mastermind Group, 7-8:30 a.m., cost involved. Call for location: Tara, 330-1268.
Networking in Christ Chapter 102 — 7:30-9 a.m., IHOP, 8065 Colorado 83; Wayne Pinegar, 460-4649; wayne@nextagepikespeak.com.
Pikes Peak Professionals BNI — 7:45-9:30 a.m., Comfort Suites, 1055 Kelly Johnson Blvd.; Jason, 649-6825.
BNI Tri-Lakes — 8-9:30 a.m., call for location; Michelle, 484-0384.
Pep-Net Tri-Lakes — 8-9:30 a.m., call for location; John, 357-6601.
1 Million Cups — 9 a.m., go online for location: 1millioncups.com/ coloradosprings.
WIS International Hiring Event — 9 a.m.-noon, Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y7dof4tn.
North Colorado Springs Rotary Club — Noon, Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St.; 522-2507.
Currently Speaking Toastmasters — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 14, 1875 Dublin Blvd., free; tinyurl.com/qx3om8n.
Business Exchange Meeting — Learn about low-cost group advertising, 8-9 p.m., Falcon Police Building, 7850 Goddard St.; Lisa, 522-1179.
THURSDAY
Networking in Christ Chapter 101 — 7-8:30 a.m., Kairos Coffee and Tea, inside YWAM, 505 Popes Bluff Trail; 494-3023, jerry_king@us.aflac.com.
Springs Masterminds Group — 7:30-9 a.m., AspenPoint Café, Citizen Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free; 632-3526.
Broadmoor Rotary Club Luncheon — Noon, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; Mark Potter, 331-4824.
Toastmasters — Noon-1 p.m., Fire Station 19, 2490 Research Parkway; faccmasters.toastmastersclubs.org, Jim Wood 685-5781.
Kiwanis Club of Pikes Peak — Noon-1 p.m., Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St., free for prospective new members; Alan Agee, 337-0711.
ServiceSource Hiring Event — 1-4 p.m., Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y7bkmbko.
LegalShield and IDShield Business Overview — 7-8 p.m., Circle U Center-LegalShield Success Center, 1120 N. Circle Drive, Suite 10, free; 243-3174.
Chamber Connect — Go online for times and location; cscedc.com.
FRIDAY
Networking in Christ Chapter 103 — 7:30-8:45 a.m., Open Door Café, Rocky Mountain Calvary Church, 4285 N. Academy Blvd.; Tim Rohlfing, 599-7431, timothy.b.rohlfing@ampf.com.
Starz Group Networking — Businesses helping businesses, 8-9:30 a.m., Maria’s Taco Shop, 2812 E. Pikes Peak Ave., free, cost for breakfast; 229-6105.
C21 Toastmasters — 1-2 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; Deb Horowitz; 466-3652.
Capital Accumulation Club — For local investors interested in Crypto Currency, 8:30-9:30 p.m., Cafe 225, 225 N. Weber St.; Bill, 426-0081.
Rotary Club of Colorado Springs — Noon-1:30 p.m., The Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave.; administration.manager@coloradospringsrotary.org.
SATURDAY
Underearners Anonymous — 11 a.m.-noon, Movement Arts Community Studio, 525 E. Fountain Blvd., Suite 150; 660-8852.
COMING UP
Dec. 31: Luce Research Hiring Event — 9 a.m.-noon, Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/yc8vn7u4.
Jan. 3: Free Info Session — Leading Edge for Transportation Course — 6-7 p.m., Pikes Peak SBDC, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 101, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y9lvk3y6.
Jan. 9: Developing a Solid Financial Plan — 9-11 a.m., Pikes Peak SBDC, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 101, $30. Registration: tinyurl.com/yaocglx8.
Jan. 10: Leading Edge for Transportation Nine-Week Course — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pikes Peak SBDC, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 101, $200. Registration: tinyurl.com/y7rcf8xm.
Jan. 15: Effective Market Research for Small Businesses — 8:30-11 a.m., Pikes Peak SBDC, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 101, $30. Registration: tinyurl.com/y7h9o4bj.
Jan. 16: Basics of Bookkeeping — 9 a.m.-noon, Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/ydguuugk.
Jan. 29: Minority and Small Business Enterprise Diversity Summit — 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $25. Registration: tinyurl.com/ybnkeo3s.
Feb. 7-21: Emerging Generation Z in the Workplace: What Businesses Need to Know — 8:30-10:30 a.m. Thursdays, UCCS Downtown Campus, 102 S. Tejon St., $150. Registration: uccs.edu/business/programs/oped.
March 7-21: Attracting, Motivating and Retaining a Millennial Workforce — 8:30-10:30 a.m. Thursdays, UCCS Downtown Campus, 102 S. Tejon St., $150. Registration: uccs.edu/business/programs/oped.
April 4-18: Communication and Engagement Strategies Across Generations — 8:30-10:30 a.m. Thursdays, UCCS Downtown Campus, 102 S. Tejon St., $150. Registration: uccs.edu/business/programs/oped.
June 6-20: 10 Ways to Thrive as a Millennial in the Workplace — 8:30-10:30 a.m. Thursdays, UCCS Downtown Campus, 102 S. Tejon St., $150. Registration: uccs.edu/ business/programs/oped.