FRIDAY
Virtual 21st Century Toastmasters — 1-2 p.m.; 21c.toastmastersclubs.org.
COMING UP
Jan. 7: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce First Friday — 7:30-9 a.m., Space Foundation, Area 51, 4425 Arrowswest Drive, $10-$20. Registration required: tinyurl.com/ye25jtym.
Jan. 12: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Membership Benefit Seminar — 4-5:30 p.m., SCWCC office, 2424 Garden of the Gods Road, Suite 250. Registration required: tinyurl.com/yckdbfy4.
Jan. 18: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Business Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $38-$50. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2dbwsyd9.
Jan. 19: State of the State — Hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC with Gov. Jared Polis, 4-5:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $45-$65. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2vahxjn4.
Jan. 20: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Committee Essentials — Learn about various SCWCC committee opportunities, 5-6:30 p.m. SCWCC office, 2424 Garden of the Gods Road, Building C. Registration required: tinyurl.com/24fhw3ch.