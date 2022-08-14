TUESDAY
Tri-Lakes Chamber Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Spruce Mountain Ranch, 14771 S. Spruce Mountain Road, Larkspur, free for first time guests, $15 for nonmembers. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
THURSDAY
Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument, free for first-time guests, $50 to Chamber in addition to membership dues. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
FRIDAY
Business & Arts Lunch — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., go online for prices. Registration: tinyurl.com/mr28bhwk.
COMING UP
Aug. 23: Social Media Trends of 2022 — With Lauren Hug of HugSpeak Consulting, 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
Aug. 25: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber Sunset Meet & Greet — 5-7 p.m., City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $15-$20. Registration: tinyurl.com/bde7t6vf.
Aug. 30: Accolades Awards Luncheon — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $75-$85. Registration required by Aug. 23: tinyurl.com/3d4yz7bc.
Aug. 31: Tri-Lakes Chamber Informational Meeting: Travel with the Chamber-Tuscany March 2023 — 6-7:30 p.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
Sept. 1: UCCS Economic Forum — 1:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $80-$100. Tickets: entcenterforthearts.org.
Sept. 8: State of the City — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $80-$100. Registration: tinyurl.com/2n6849cy.
Oct. 29: Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC Annual Gala — 6-10 p.m., The Broadmoor, International Center, 1 Lake Ave., $220-$320. Reservations: tinyurl.com/83vwdwuz.
Nov. 10: State of the Region — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $70-$90. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p9c5kp7.
Dec. 5: Legislative Roundtable — 4-6 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $50-$80. Registration: tinyurl.com/mwnrnhsz.
ONGOING
Virtual Apple Club Meeting — With Q&A and presentations, 6-8 p.m. second Mondays; smmug.org. Email for virtual meeting credentials: jeffj@smmug.org.
Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 5:55-7:15 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; 720-989-8944, southad4@d6leaders.org.