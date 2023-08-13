MONDAY

Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Coffee Meetup — 10-11 a.m., Rico's Café, 322 N. Tejon St. Registration: scwcc.com.

TUESDAY

2023 Accolades Luncheon — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $125-$150. Reservations: scwcc.com/accolades.

Tri-Lakes Chamber Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Willow Springs Ranch Model Home, 2246 Prairie Smoke Drive, Monument. Free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

THURSDAY

Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

COMING UP

Aug. 29: Tri-Lakes Chamber Orientation — 8-9:30 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

Aug. 31: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce 2023 Future Forum — 9:15 am.-11:30 a.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $75-$150. Registration: scwcc.com.

Sept. 1: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce First Friday — 7:30-9 a.m., Space Foundation, Area 51, 4425 Arrowswest Drive, $10-$20 in advance, $25 at door. Registration: scwcc.com.

Sept. 7: UCCS Economic Forum — Noon-5 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/3yb5au3m.

Sept. 8: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce 30th Anniversary Bash — 6-8 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $30-$40. Registration: scwcc.com.

Sept. 14: 2023 State of the City — 7:30-9 a.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $85-$100. Registration: tinyurl.com/vuxvjae4.

Sept. 19: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Business Luncheon — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Garden of the Gods Resort & Club, Three Graces Ballroom in the Strata Wellness Building, 3314 Mesa Road, $38-$50. Registration: scwcc.com.

Sept. 29: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Business Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Garden of the Gods Resort & Club Three Graces Ballroom in the Strata Wellness Building, 3314 Mesa Road, $38-$50. Registration: scwcc.com.

Oct. 7: Chamber of Commerce and EDC Annual Gala — 6-10 p.m., US Olympic & Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St., $225-$325. Reservations: coloradospringschamberedc.com.

ONGOING

Virtual Apple Club Meeting — With Q&A and presentations, 6-8 p.m. second Mondays; smmug.org. Email for virtual meeting credentials: [email protected].

Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 5:55-7:15 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; 720-989-8944, [email protected].

Resume Clinic — 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.

Customer Service Certification Training — 2-4 p.m. First Tuesdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.

Interview Skills — 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.