MONDAY
Analyzing the Data of Your Web Presence — For small businesses, noon-1:30 p.m., High Prairie Library, 7035 Meridian Road, Peyton. Registration: tinyurl.com/rzwb3kx8.
THURSDAY
Southern Colorado Women's Chamber Meet & Greet — 5-7 p.m., Balance Chiropractic, 15 Spectrum Loop, Suite 100, $15-$20. Registration: tinyurl.com/27nka355.
COMING UP
May 6: Rural Business Resources: State and Federal Resources to Help Your Business — For small businesses, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., High Prairie Library, 7035 Meridian Road, Peyton. Registration: tinyurl.com/rzwb3kx8.
May 16: Social Security 101 Webinar — Hosted by PPACG Area Agency on Aging and Ent Credit Union, 4 p.m. Registration: ppacg.org/events.
May 19: Marketing on a Shoestring Budget — For small businesses, noon-1:30 p.m., High Prairie Library, 7035 Meridian Road, Peyton. Registration: tinyurl.com/rzwb3kx8.
May 19: Peak Awards & Installation Banquet — To celebrate the industry’s top professionals and installation of the Apartment Association of Southern Colorado 2022-2023 Board of Directors, 5-11 p.m., Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, go online for prices. Registration: tinyurl.com/2phmxc3r.
ONGOING
Virtual Apple Club Meeting — With Q&A and presentations, 6-8 p.m. second Mondays; smmug.org. Email for virtual meeting credentials: jeffj@smmug.org.
Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 5:55-7:15 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; 720-989-8944, southad4@d6leaders.org.
Virtual Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 6-7:30 p.m. second and fourth Mondays; 555.toastmastersclubs.org.