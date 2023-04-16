TUESDAY

Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Business Lunch — Conversational Intelligence with Stephanie Wachman, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Garden of the Gods Resort & Club, $38-$50. Registration: tinyurl.com/mtm5hbmt.

Tri-Lakes Chamber Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Synergy One Lending, 10855 Hidden Pool Heights, Suite 250. Free for first time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

WEDNESDAY

Social Media 101 — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

THURSDAY

Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — With Travis Bockenstedt, Pinnacle Advanced Primary Care, 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Free for first time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

COMING UP

April 27: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Sunset Meet & Greet — 5-7 p.m., SCWCC Offices, 2424 Garden of the Gods Road, Building C, Suite 250, $15-$20. Registration: tinyurl.com/y48czddv.

May 5: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce First Friday — 7:30-9 a.m., Space Foundation, Area 51, 4425 Arrowswest Drive, $10-$20 in advance, $25 at door. Registration: tinyurl.com/yhztf3wt.

ONGOING

Free Personal Income Tax Preparation — Hosted by Pikes Peak United Way for those who qualify, through Tuesday. For qualifications and appointments, call 2-1-1, ppunitedway.org.

Virtual Apple Club Meeting — With Q&A and presentations, 6-8 p.m. second Mondays; smmug.org. Email for virtual meeting credentials: jeffj@smmug.org.

Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 5:55-7:15 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; 720-989-8944, southad4@d6leaders.org.

Resume Clinic — 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.

Customer Service Certification Training — 2-4 p.m. First Tuesdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.

Interview Skills — 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hanifen Employment Center, 14 W. Bijou St.; 719-866-6445.