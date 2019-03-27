Colorado Springs-area apartment rents dipped late last year, although one local multifamily housing expert says it's too soon to know if rental costs are leveling off after a string of record highs over the last few years.
The average cost to rent an apartment locally during the fourth quarter of 2018 was $1,149.94 a month, according to a report by the Colorado Division of Housing and the Apartment Association of Southern Colorado. That figure rose by a little more than $33 a month from the same period in 2017.
But the fourth quarter's average rent was down by about $7 a month from the second and third quarters of last year — when average rents hit a record high of $1,156.76 in the second quarter and were practically unchanged in the third quarter.
Laura Nelson, the Apartment Association's executive director, said she wants to see how rents fare during the first few months of 2019 before declaring rental costs are on a downward slide. The fourth quarter isn't necessarily a good measure of trends; fewer people move late in the year because of the holidays and so demand isn't quite as great, which typically causes fourth quarter rents to slow, she said.
"We'll see what the first quarter looks like," Nelson said.
Like other markets, rents have been on the rise in Colorado Springs as the local economy has improved and demand for apartment living has surged. Millennials who don't want to be tied to a mortgage and empty-nesters who want maintenance-free living are among those helping to drive the demand.
As a result, rents began climbing five to six years ago — setting record highs for nine consecutive quarters from 2015 through early 2017. Rents then slowed before setting another record in the second quarter of last year.
Rising rents have been a challenge for many area residents. In El Paso County, weekly wages in the third quarter of 2018 rose by less than 1 percent to $958, one the smallest gains in nearly two years, according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Supply will be the key on whether rent hikes slow, she said.
In 2018, 1,135 new apartments were added to the area's overall supply, which now totals almost 50,400 units, the Housing Division and Apartment Association's report showed. Last year's new crop of apartments was down from the 1,521 added in 2017, but still was one of the largest totals of new units added over the last several years.
Another 4,000 apartments are under construction, and roughly 8,000 units proposed or planned, which could help increase competition and keep rents in check, Nelson said. If supply increases, "I definitely think things are going to start to flatten out," she said.
The Housing Division and Apartment Association report, which also is sponsored by commercial brokerage Newmark Knight Frank Multifamily, gathers data based on online surveys of apartment industry members. The fourth quarter survey included responses from landlords, property managers and others who oversee 22,268 units.