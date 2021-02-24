Outbound passenger numbers at the Colorado Springs Airport fell in January to a six-month low of 26,761, but are expected to rebound in March with the arrival of Southwest Airlines.
The January total was down 56.4% from January 2020 and was the lowest monthly total since 26,696 passengers boarded outgoing flights in July. The 363,845 passengers boarding outgoing flights last year was the lowest since 1983 as travel slowed to a trickle early in the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting airlines to cut flights and destinations.
Airlines have begun adding back flights and destinations. Southwest begins operating 13 daily flights March 11 to Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas and Phoenix.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette