Colorado Springs Airport baggage claim (copy)

The baggage claim is devoid of travelers Saturday at Colorado Springs Airport.

 The Associated Press

The massive nationwide decline in travel amid the coronavirus pandemic last month cut passenger numbers at the Colorado Springs Airport 42.9% from a year earlier to 34,595, the lowest monthly total in at least 25 years.

Greg Phillips, the city’s aviation director, expects the April total to be even lower since March included two weeks of passenger numbers that “weren’t that bad” before state restrictions were imposed to limit the spread of the virus. The number of people moving through the airport’s security checkpoint has dropped more than 90% this month as airlines slashed schedules and canceled many flights.

Airport passenger traffic in the first quarter was down 9.8% from a year before to 154,534.

Wayne Heilman, The Gazette

