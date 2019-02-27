Colorado Springs Airport
Caption +

Travelers head out of the Colorado Springs Airport after a flight arrival on Wednesday, January 23, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

 JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Numbers down at Springs airport

Passenger numbers at the Colorado Springs Airport fell in January for a sixth consecutive month, mostly as a result of Frontier Airlines suspending seasonal flights to eight cities in August and September.

The number of passengers boarding outgoing flights declined 10.8 percent to 57,524. Passenger traffic has declined every month, compared with the same month a year earlier, since August. Frontier will resume seasonal flights to four cities in April and May. Although passenger numbers were up for both Delta and United, those gains were more than offset by a 40.4 percent drop from Frontier and a smaller decrease at American.

Wayne Heilman, The Gazette

